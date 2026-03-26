Some collect vinyls. For others, it’s stamps. For Eiza González, her favorite thing to collect seems to be luxury vintage designer dresses. The actor has been on a tear of late, and her newest grail goes straight to the top of the pile.

Appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, González wore a little black dress that dated back to the heyday of John Galliano’s eponymous line. With its plunging V-neck, razor-sharp tailoring, and a fluid skirt that skimmed the body, the archival piece was decidedly modern to the eye, despite its vintage bonafides. Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, González finished the look with black sandals, glowing skin, and tousled hair.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

González is currently promoting her new film I Love Boosters—a comedy starring Keke Palmer, Demi Moore, and Alexa Demie—which debuted at SXSW earlier this month. It was there that the actor kicked off her archival run.

During her time at the festival, González maintained a strict vintage-only policy. That commitment culminated in a red-hot Jean Paul Gaultier “going-out” dress from the 2000s. Like her Galliano, it was cut with a low-slung neckline and sculpted close to the body. At the I Love Boosters premiere, she went formal in a vintage Yves Saint Laurent slip dress, styled with a light touch.

Most things in life, especially designer fashion, get better with time.

Mike Jordan/SXSW Conference & Festivals/Getty Images