Elizabeth & Ashley Olsen Do Sister Style in Two Different Ways

Sisters Elizabeth and Ashley Olsen stepped onto the same red carpet last night—but their approaches to formal dressing couldn’t have been more different. While Elizabeth favored Boho elegance, Ashley went for elevated minimalism—and in true Olsen fashion, both made quiet statements that spoke volumes.

Stepping out for a rare family appearance, the Olsens brought their sister style to the YES Scholars anniversary gala at the Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles. For the occasion, Elizabeth offered her twist on Boho dressing in an archival Rodarte gown from the fall 2022 season. The actor’s jet black look featured retro cap sleeves, a midi-length skirt, and lace detailing along the bustier and waist. Sporting her signature curtain bangs, Elizabeth rounded out her ensemble with a dark red lip and and a pair of classic heels.

JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images

Ashley, of course, turned to The Row—the cult brand she designs with her twin sister, Mary-Kate—for her gala look. She wore a floor-length trench coat from the label—proof that, soon enough, legions of fashion girls will be turning their fanciest fall coats into formalwear. Unlike an everyday trench, however, the piece was elevated with a single button closure and an elegant, godet-style hemline.

Like Elizabeth, Ashley sported black heels under her coat-dress. She championed a glowing, natural complexion and wore her hair tucked behind her ears. The designer attended the gala with her husband, Louis Eisner, and mother-in-law, Lisa Eisner.

Different as their looks may have been, both sisters stayed true to a refined aesthetic last night, making the case that sister style doesn’t always mean dressing alike—it means elevating individuality.