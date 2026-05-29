Ella Hunt’s Daring Prada Outfit Was Not Meant for the Office
Though Ella Hunt’s starring in a new office-set series, she’s not worried about HR approving her outfit. The actor wore a dynamic Prada look to the premiere of her new Hulu show Not Suitable for Work, with plenty of sleek elements that you wouldn’t see in a corporate workplace. It certainly lived up to the show’s name.
While arriving to the red carpet at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, Hunt wore a slate-gray bandeau top. Crafted from smooth fabric, the piece featured a daring triangular slit that cheekily nodded to tailored seams seen in workplace-friendly suiting. Her flowing, asymmetric skirt was spliced between light gray chino fabric, ruffle-trimmed pale yellow silk, and sultry black floral lace.
To keep focus on the piece’s combination of textures, stylist Austen Turner minimally accessorized Hunt’s look with a flowing black satin waist belt. Her ensemble was finished with a simple pair of black leather stiletto-heeled sandals, secured by thin upper straps.
Meanwhile, other members of the Not Suitable for Work cast took a formally glamorous approach to dressing for the premiere. Avantika sparkled in a multicolored striped gown, Constance Wu bloomed in a white flower-topped mini, and Mindy Kaling shimmered in a crystal-trimmed gold dress. With their assortment of dark neutral suits, matching sets, and coordinated separates, their co-stars Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay, Will Angus, and Jay Ellis were also sharply dressed for the occasion.
Hunt’s Prada attire stood out from its edgy silhouette and mix of textures, continuing the actor’s recent minimalist streak promoting Not Suitable for Work before its June 2 release on Hulu. She’s previously stepped out in a range of dark ensembles with silky textures and tailored fits from Hodakova, Miu Miu, and Carven, as well. With this premiere look adding a risquè edge to her established repertoire, it’s anyone’s guess what sleek style statement Hunt will make next.