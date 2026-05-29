Though Ella Hunt’s starring in a new office-set series, she’s not worried about HR approving her outfit. The actor wore a dynamic Prada look to the premiere of her new Hulu show Not Suitable for Work, with plenty of sleek elements that you wouldn’t see in a corporate workplace. It certainly lived up to the show’s name.

While arriving to the red carpet at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, Hunt wore a slate-gray bandeau top. Crafted from smooth fabric, the piece featured a daring triangular slit that cheekily nodded to tailored seams seen in workplace-friendly suiting. Her flowing, asymmetric skirt was spliced between light gray chino fabric, ruffle-trimmed pale yellow silk, and sultry black floral lace.

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To keep focus on the piece’s combination of textures, stylist Austen Turner minimally accessorized Hunt’s look with a flowing black satin waist belt. Her ensemble was finished with a simple pair of black leather stiletto-heeled sandals, secured by thin upper straps.

Meanwhile, other members of the Not Suitable for Work cast took a formally glamorous approach to dressing for the premiere. Avantika sparkled in a multicolored striped gown, Constance Wu bloomed in a white flower-topped mini, and Mindy Kaling shimmered in a crystal-trimmed gold dress. With their assortment of dark neutral suits, matching sets, and coordinated separates, their co-stars Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay, Will Angus, and Jay Ellis were also sharply dressed for the occasion.

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Hunt’s Prada attire stood out from its edgy silhouette and mix of textures, continuing the actor’s recent minimalist streak promoting Not Suitable for Work before its June 2 release on Hulu. She’s previously stepped out in a range of dark ensembles with silky textures and tailored fits from Hodakova, Miu Miu, and Carven, as well. With this premiere look adding a risquè edge to her established repertoire, it’s anyone’s guess what sleek style statement Hunt will make next.