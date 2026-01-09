Clad in an artfully pleated blue hue that harkened back to her princess character in Maleficent, Elle Fanning arrived at Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s awards season dinner last night dressed like a modern fairytale heroine.

She stepped out to the Los Angeles fete, hosted by W editor in chief Sara Moonves and Louis Vuitton’s artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière, in a strapless number draped onto her figure. The dress featured a gathered bodice that connected an asymmetric skirt with fluid folds. A cut-out at the reverse added to the sculpted design. The dress balanced Fanning’s Aurora-blue palette with the contemporary, architectural lines that define Ghesquière’s work. She polished her look with almond toe heels, a coiffed updo, and glowing skin.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fanning mingled with the ritzy crowd at the Hollywood Hills event, which included her Sentimental Value costars Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas. The evening hosted Golden Globes nominees ahead of Sunday’s ceremony (Fanning is nominated for best supporting actress for Sentimental Value), meaning that stars from the year’s top films and television series were in attendance, too.

Emma Stone, Kate Hudson, One Battle After Another stars Chase Infiniti and Teyana Taylor, and Wunmi Mosaku all showed up. Louis Vuitton ambassador and Blackpink star Lisa was also in attendance, wearing a copper babydoll dress and sheer stockings.