Elle Fanning Brings Back the Drop Waist for a Night Out

At the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel last night, it was Matthieu Blazy’s debut collection for the French house that had guests dressing to impress. Among the stars decked out in Blazy’s designs was Elle Fanning, who attended the splashy event in a matching co-ord from the spring 2026 Chanel show.

Fanning stepped out in a two-piece knit set that winked at Chanel house codes. She wore a loose-fitting long sleeve top and an ankle-length flared skirt with an asymmetric hemline. Both pieces carried a relaxed fit and were designed in a shimmering knit fabric with sequins. Fanning made her own styling revisions to the look, deciding to forgo the bright orange feather headpiece and two-tone heels shown on the runway in favor of an eggshell clutch and metallic stilettos.

Understated in its silhouette, the look is reminiscent of the 1920s style of Gabrielle Chanel—a reference that carried throughout Blazy’s debut show.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fanning’s ensemble is indicative of how Blazy approached referencing the Chanel DNA during his Paris Fashion Week show last month. Forgoing the overly canonical touch points—double CCs, Lagerfeld-inspired looks that channeled the 1990s—the designer instead dug deeper. There were understated twists on tweed, Charvet shirts worn with boxy suit coats, and dazzling skirts that all went past the knee like Coco Chanel preferred. It was a Chanel rooted in the past, but fit for a modern woman.

Last night, the collection’s allure was on full display. Whether it was Lupita Nyong’o in a prime example of the simple shirt, statement skirt phenomenon or Fanning’s glittery separates, there’s no doubt that Blazy’s Chanel is a definite celebrity favorite.