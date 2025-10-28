This Is How Elle Fanning Does Action Hero Style

With too much method dressing on a press tour, a celebrity’s own style can often get lost in the parade of referential outfits. But not Elle Fanning’s. At the UK premiere of Predator: Badlands, the actor stepped out in a custom Coach look that channeled her first-ever action role, without sacrificing her signature minimalist aesthetic in the slightest.

The basis of Fanning’s look centered on a spaghetti strap halter top, paired with a dramatic ball skirt marked by its dramatic, regal train. Over top, the actor slipped on a sleek leather motorcycle coat, letting it drape loosely over her shoulders. The jacket not only brought an edge to Fanning’s pristine base layer, it was also decked out in vintage Predator pins along one lapel—a cheeky nod to the film, without straying into overly referential territory. (Fanning plays Thia in Predator, an android who forms an unlikely alliance with a young Predator named Dek).

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Monday, Fanning kicked off her Predator press tour at Comic Con London in a full look from the Tod’s spring 2026 show. Styled by Samantha McMillen, the actor wore a striped look with twisted leather lady pumps, a pairing that felt fit for a modern sci-fi princess.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fanning has been doing double-duty these past few weeks promoting Predator: Badlands and her other film, Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value.

For the latter, the actor has stuck to refined, elegant silhouettes. At the film’s London Film Festival premiere earlier this month, Fanning updated the pants-over-dress trick for 2025 in a monochrome look from Irish designer Simone Rocha’s spring 2026 collection. She wore a sequined black dress with a drop waist that she styled with wide-leg trousers and simple sandals.

No matter the part, Fanning has mastered promo dressing.