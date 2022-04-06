Elle Fanning's Simple Suit is a Lesson in Coded Luxury

While The Girl From Plainville turned Elle Fanning into a Glee-loving, Ann Taylor Loft-wearing murderess, in reality, the actress loves nothing more than a simple, chic silhouette. Over the past few months, with help from her stylist, Samantha McMillen, Fanning has given us a number of enviable, streamlined looks, and her latest outfit seems to be the pinnacle of this turn toward coded luxury.

On Tuesday, Fanning shared a photo on Instagram in a blue suit, a beautifully tailored piece with a subtly cinched waist, and a slight flair of the pant, mimicked in the sleeves. The lapel-less suit, paired with a blue button own shirt underneath, is from The Row spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection, making for the perfect understated aesthetic.

Though there are no logos splashed across the jacket, or shiny details to catch the eye, it’s clear from the fit of this piece that it’s luxurious. While quiet luxury brands like The Row and Brunello Cucinelli are very big among the non-celebrity elite, those in front of the camera usually gravitate toward flashier looks. But Fanning and McMillen have proven quite a few times that they aren’t afraid of subtle glamour, and this has continuously paid off. That’s not to say Fanning doesn’t love a Gucci moment, or a glittering dress for a red carpet, but their ability to balance the two aesthetics makes them one of the most dynamic actress/stylist duos in Hollywood right now.