For her spring 2026 show in October, Chloé’s Chemena Kamali proposed the next chapter of the boho aesthetic that’s defined her tenure at the French house. In place of the 1970s-leaning chiffon confections that have made her the current standard-bearer of the free-spirited look, she sent out pleated cotton dresses and blouses blooming with bright, sunlit florals inspired by the ’50s. Last night, that vision found its expression on actor Emilia Jones.

Stepping out to a BAFTA dinner in London, Jones donned a powder pink look from Kamali’s latest Chloé offering. Starting with a fitted bodice, trimmed with lace and a prim bow, the dress moved into a draped skirt with layers that folded onto themselves. The actor picked up on the monochrome palette, finishing her look with matching high heels and a structured east-west bag.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The floaty, often sheer designs that defined Kamali’s early Chloé runways were an instant hit with the fashionable sect, spurring an aughts boho revival and drawing devotees from Sienna Miller to Beyoncé. But her spring show set an entirely different tone. The lace pirate blouses and poetic evening looks topped with structured dresses were exchanged for couture-like structures, splashy, fun florals, and pleated looks like Jones’s.

The shift didn’t come out of nowhere. Kamali looked to the brand’s heritage, specifically its founder Gaby Aghion’s rebuttal of the rigidity of 50s couture. “She sort of rejected couture,” Kamali said of Aghion. “She didn’t want the stiffness, she didn’t want the formality. She wanted things to be light. This was the positioning of Chloé in those early years. It sort of got forgotten.”

Clearly, the Chloé girl is anything but one-dimensional.