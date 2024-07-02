TikTok may have made Tomato Girl summer a thing in 2023 but Emily Ratajkowski is proving this thing has legs. The former model and podcast host turned street style star was seen in Miaou’s Helga dress. The mini dress is an asymmetrical design with spaghetti straps. Its print is tomato centric, featuring paintings throughout in the style one might find on the outside of the can of tomato paste.

A noted fan of retro sneaker styles, Ratajkowski wore the dress with Reebok Club C 85 sneakers. The low top styles were originally introduced in 1985. The My Body author chose a pair of green suede. It was paired with a pair of yellow sunglasses.

All of this was very “tomato girl” if you remember that style from last year. It was about living La Dolce Vita lifestyle by another name: sun-drenched colors, easy, Amalfi coast living, and yes, where appropriate tomato prints. Those were the vibes Ratajkowsi was giving. Could you not see her strolling through a farmer’s market or eating antipasti in a cafe?

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

It also calls to mind that social media happening from just a few weeks ago: after someone posted a photo of an heirloom tomato online that they said reminded them of Loewe, within days creative director Jonathan Anderson debuted a clutch from the brand of a similar design. (He did confirm the company had already been working on the item before the post went viral.)

But it’s fair to say this is a longstanding fashion industry obsession from over the years, notably cropping up in collections from b rands like Dolce & Gabbana, Collin Strada and more. Ratajkowski isn’t even the first to reach for this Miaou print. Billie Eilish has notably worn a corset and top of the same design.