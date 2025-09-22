Some collect art, others chase luxury cars or fancy wines. Emily Ratajkowski, on the other hand, is busy collecting every fashion insider’s dream: Tom Ford-era Gucci.

After wearing Ford’s infamous python print in July, Ratajkowski was spotted in New York sporting yet another gem from Ford’s archives, a rare little black dress sourced from Gucci’s spring 2000 collection. Styled by Danielle Goldberg, the dress—now over two decades old—felt strikingly modern in its design.

With a plunging neckline that descended to the top of Ratajkowski’s waist, the slinky, midi-length number morphed into a ruched micro-mini skirt with a trailing back hem. In true Ford fashion, Ratajkowski kept her accessories simple and streamlined. She carried a structured metallic handbag and sported a pair of black sandals to complete the ensemble.

Not only did Ratajkowski’s LBD saunter down Ford’s Gucci runway on model Maggie Rizzer, it also made its way to a handful of high-profile editorials. It was featured in several glossies after it debuted in the early aughts, and was the centerpiece of a Gucci advertisment campaign shot by Mario Testino in 2000. Though it’s unclear how Ratajkowski and Goldberg procured the piece, it recently sold for $2,495 on the luxury resale site, 1stDibs.

Archival dressing has always been a go-to for Ratajkowski during a night out. But recently, she’s taken a strong liking to Ford’s work at Gucci—and in particular, pieces from the spring 2000 season. Earlier this summer, the model donned a bright blue python mini dress while promoting her Netflix show, Too Much, in New York City. Plucked from the same collection as her LBD, the bold design has quite the backstory. A longer version was worn by Gwyneth Paltrow at the 1999 “Rock Style” Met Gala, while the runway iteration was sported by Kate Moss and Gisele Bündchen in several magazine editorials.

Why chase trends when you can own the moments that defined them?