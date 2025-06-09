Emily Ratajkowski rang in her 34th birthday the only way a fashion girl should: in head-to-toe vintage and with a cake shaped like her famous derrière. Yes, really.

On Friday, Ratajkowski hosted close friends for an intimate bash at, what appeared to be, her New York apartment. (Before guests arrived, her three-year-old son, Sylvester, helped with tidying the impressive space.) For the occasion, Ratajkowski wore a semi-sheer Jean Paul Gaultier top from the 1990s that featured a patchwork of patterns and criss-cross halter straps. She paired the piece with matching trousers, which were also designed in the same mismatched print, for the ultimate dose of nostalgia. Both pieces were from Gaultier’s now-discounted Maille Femme line. The model finished her look with minimal jewelry and tousled waves.

@emrata

As for her cake? Ratajkowski interpreted that quite literally. She and her guests indulged in a custom treat from Laila Gohar that was modeled into the shape of her behind with a red thong bikini placed on top. It was haphazardly decorated with guests. Guests also had the opportunity to brand themselves with temporary “Emrata” tattoos.

“Ok wow best birthday ever,” Ratajkowski shared on Instagram. “Feeling so grateful for my life: the friends, the community and the FUN. thank you for all the love.” According to another post, the theme of the party was “cake.”

@emrata

Joining Ratajkowski for her big night were names Irina Shayk, Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser, Ziwe, and Adwoa Aboah. Of course, such a guest list didn’t disappoint on the fashion front—Shayk wore a layered tank top that showed off her temporary ink, while Ziwe opted for a backless top and jeans. Consani, Elsesser, and Aboah all wore variations of the dancing dress.

It’s Emrata’s party and she’ll show cheek if she wants to.