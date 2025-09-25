Emma Chamberlain Masters Perverse Prep for Prada

It’s Prada day at Milan Fashion Week, and Emma Chamberlain is dressing like the coolest girl on the quad. To take in co-creative director Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada’s latest for spring 2026, the influencer and coffee mogul offered a riff on the Prada University uniform with a micro-mini skirt set and icy platinum blonde hair to match.

Chamberlain’s look started with a few distinctly preppy pieces. A button-front Oxford shirt and a pleated mini skirt were both selected in crisp white. For some edge, she layered a sheer knit on top, styled with sleeves rolled up into a blocky cuff. Chamberlain’s skirt also flouted the school rules with a center split and a gray waistband to contrast the white base.

Accessories were just as much of a focus for Chamberlain. She cinched her skirt with a thin brown belt, letting it fall to her knees, and cradled Prada’s cognac Enchaîné bag. She rocked her level ten dye job in a perfectly-coiffed pixie style and slipped on a pair of chic aviator glasses. Chestnut pointed-toe heels and silver pendant earrings were the last touches.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This type of perverse prep dressing has been a go-to for Chamberlain recently.

At a New York Fashion Week event for Prada’s sister brand Miu Miu earlier this month, Chamberlain again dabbled in alt-school girl style. She wore a color-blocked rugby shirt that clung to her figure, a white tennis skirt, and sheer stockings that went up to her knees.

When it comes to keeping the schoolgirl look interesting, Chamberlain is passing with flying colors.