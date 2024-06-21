Emma Stone hit the red carpet for her latest film Kinds of Kindness last night wearing a sultry ensemble from Louis Vuitton made from two textured black fabrics, one covered in embossed checkered print, the other a sheer net spotted with black polka dots. The Oscar-winner broke out her take on the sheer trend at the Museum of Modern Art in New York for the American premiere of her latest collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos.

The bodice featured a few sexy cutouts over her torso with waterfalls of ruched fabric segueing into a floor-length skirt. The see-through sleeves draped past the tips of her fingers and her red manicure. Stone had her hair down and tucked behind her ears and wore a cat eyeliner look with raspberry lipstick. On her feet were a pair of black sandal heels with an ankle strap and she wore earrings from Walters Faith jewelry.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The actress made an appearance this week on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, popping into the studio in a strapless dark red vinyl dress by Brandon Maxwell in a textured pattern. It was cinched at the waist by a statement belt with a heart-shaped gold hardware buckle. The dress featured two front pockets and she wore it with gold hoop earrings and a matching pair of red heel sandals.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Kinds of Kindness is Stone’s follow-up to her award-winning role in Lanthimos’s Poor Things. In this one, however, Stone plays not one, but three separate roles in what’s being described as a “triptych fable.” The film reunites her with her Poor Things co-stars Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley. Joe Alwyn, who played her love interest in The Favourite, is also along for the ride.