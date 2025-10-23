Emma Stone Wears Gwyneth Paltrow’s Most Iconic 1990s On-Screen Outfit

It’s an outfit synonymous with 1990s style, the star of a thousand moodboards, and one of Gwyneth Paltrow’s best-known looks. Yesterday, Emma Stone stepped out in New York City, causing an immediate fashion frenzy.

Seen arriving at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Stone slipped into a vintage Donna Karan skirt set that Paltrow wore in Alfonso Cuarón’s 1998 romantic drama Great Expectations. Stone wore the outfit pretty much exactly as it was seen in the film and on Karan’s spring 1996 runway.

To finish the ensemble, Stone went with thong sandals from Manolo Blahnik—similar to the emerald green pair Paltrow wore in the movie—and a minimal hair and makeup look.

Stone is on the publicity circuit for her latest Yorgos Lanthimos collaboration, Bugonia. The film has no immediately apparent connection to either Great Expectations, Gwyneth Paltrow, or even the 1990s, but a great outfit is a great outfit.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Cuarón’s take on Charles Dickens’s Great Expectations reimagined the coming-of-age novel in 1990s New York City with Ethan Hawke playing the leading man. It came amidst a rush in Paltrow’s career, including films like Emma, Seven, and The Talented Mr. Ripley, that rocketed her to A-list status. She won an Oscar for Shakespeare in Love, which was released that same year. Though this green set might be Paltrow’s most-remembered onscreen outfit from the era.

“All of my clothes in [Great Expectations] were Donna Karan, pretty much,” Paltrow told Vogue in 2021. “Donna had done a very green collection and it just so happened that it was all kind of perfect, and perfectly nineties, and elegant, and perfect for this character. It’s so funny that this look got so much, and continues to get so much traction.”

Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma/Getty Images

While the minimal cardigan and slip skirt speak to a modern resurgence of ’90s minimalism, Paltrow explained that a “really sexy” moment between her and Hawke where their characters “sort of like make out with a water fountain” made the ensemble go down in history.

Based on her look yesterday, Stone surely agrees.