Draped in fresh-off-the-runway Louis Vuitton, Emma Stone lit up the red carpet at last night’s premiere of Bugonia. In her latest collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos, she stars as a high-powered CEO abducted by two men convinced she’s an alien. For such an absurd plot, it was only right that the actor went decidedly minimal with her premiere look.

Stone stepped out to the New York event in an airy maxi dress from Nicholas Ghesquière’s spring 2026 Louis Vuitton. It had just debuted on the Paris runways earlier this month. The actor’s empire waist dress clung to her figure and featured a subtle sheer effect. Along the skirt, there were sculptural pleats that ran all the way to the hemline and created fluid movement.

In true style, Stone kept accessories to a minimum aside from a pair of dainty earrings, a thin bracelet, and a gold cocktail ring. She styled her micro-bob (a relic from her shaved head in Bugonia) in a flipped updo and sported natural, dewy makeup.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stone debuted Bugonia at the Venice Film Festival in August, where she again wore Ghesquière’s Louis Vuitton. In fact, her dress for that premiere featured a very similar structure to her look last night. The Oscar winner wore a bespoke white number with silver sequins. It was marked by its high waist and layered bubble skirt.

Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

Stone’s turn in Bugonia is already receiving high praise among critics—remember, she’s already won an Oscar for a Lanthimos film, Poor Things in 2023—so we’re sure to keep seeing a lot of her as awards season continues to ramp up in the coming months. Expect plenty more Louis Vuitton looks from the actor that are as elevated as they are elegant.