Emma Watson Arrives to Cannes in Peak Travel Style

For the first time in over a decade, Emma Watson is back at the Cannes Film Festival—and she’s traveling in peak style.

This morning, the British actor was seen arriving at the Nice Airport while wearing a spring twist on travel attire. Watson prioritized comfort with her airport look in the form of a navy cardigan with a scalloped hem that she buttoned halfway. On the bottom, the actor and activist nodded to spring dressing with a white maxi skirt done in a floral lace pattern. She tied in the look’s muted palette with her accessory choices: Ray-Ban glasses, a crossbody bag worn on the shoulder, and a pair of ballet flats from the fashion-favorite brand, Aeyde.

Andrea Cremascoli/GC Images/Getty Images

Watson, who last starred in a movie over six years ago, has lived a relatively quiet life out of the spotlight recently, a decision she said she’s “so glad” about. She’s currently enrolled in a creative writing program at Oxford and is keeping busy with directing and various business ventures, including a gin brand, Renais, that she launched with her brother. As such, her public appearances have been few and far between since 2019.

The star last attended a proper red carpet event in 2023, but occasionally pops up during Prada’s Milan Fashion Week presentations in chic, ladylike looks similar to the one she wore today in France. As for Cannes, Watson previously attended the prestigious festival all the way back in 2013 as the star of the Sofia Coppola film, The Bling Ring.

While it would be very much like Watson to stay in Cannes without attending a red carpet, the mere sight of the star in the town’s airport terminal has us anticipating her grand return to the Croisette. She’s already off to an elegant start with her travel look.