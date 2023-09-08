After donning her tennis whites to attend the US Open on Tuesday, Emma Watson rounded out her week with a refined take on the “naked” look. Attending the Soho House Awards in New York City, Watson stepped out on Thursday evening in a princess-style gown from Dior’s fall/winter 2023 couture collection. To the eye, it looked like one of the more tame sheer looks we’ve seen recently (especially when compared to the barely-there wears at Wednesday’s Victoria’s Secret fashion show). But upon second glance, the ensemble had plenty of unexpected details.

For starters, the dress was designed in two pieces—a crochet bodice portion that drifted into a pleated maxi skirt. The plunging top featured various sizes of knit stitches which connected in the middle to create a vest-like effect. There were also strands of embroidered yarn hanging from the hem of the bodice that came into focus as Watson twirled on the red carpet.

The skirt portion created its own kind of movement, too. It began just under the actress’ bust area and extended into a slight train at the bottom. While many sheer red carpet looks usually leave nothing to the imagination, Watson’s skirt only became more transparent as she twirled—the layers of pleats fanned out slightly to reveal her undergarment. While the actress has never been one who gravitates towards skin-baring styles, the dress felt like a slight nod to the popular trend without overdoing it.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Watson kept the rest of her look rather subdued—opting to tie her hair in a casual updo that perfectly framed her pearl drop earrings. She then added in a white leather clutch and slingback heels, both from Dior, to complete her ensemble.

While Watson’s look had a very Belle of the Ball feel (she did star in Beauty and the Beast, after all), she predictably switched into something more casual to attend the US Open. The 33-year-old again opted for neutrals, this time black and white, in the form of a casual suit set and black tank top. Though she might’ve wanted to substitute in some sheer given the current heatwave, clearly, less is more.