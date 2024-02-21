Quiet Luxury isn’t a trend, it’s a lifestyle. Or, so it seems, that’s what nearly every Hollywood star, including a certain Emma Watson, would like us to believe. Today, the British actress put her best stealth wealth foot forward as she was spotted out and about during the first day of Milan Fashion Week.

The actress was photographed leaving Prada’s flagship boutique (she’ll likely be amongst the starry front row at Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada’s runway show on Thursday) wearing a look that would certainly notch the Sofia Richie Grainge seal of approval. Watson based her looked around a pair of slouchy denim jeans that she matched with a pariially-buttoned, pinstripe button down.

Even though Watson appeared to break the cardinal rule of Quiet Luxury—no visible logos whatsoever—with her branded Prada penny loafers, black shades, and nylon shoulder bag, the entirety of her look was rather understated. So much so that the silver Prada triangles weren’t an unnecessary, logo mania distraction. That chic feel was only furthered by a couple of beige pieces that Watson used to top off her outfit with—a cashmere sweater that doubled as a scarf and a very British trench coat.

Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images

The sweater-as-scarf move has been out in full force over recent months both on and off the runway. Watson’s version of the style—and her entire outfit, really—could be seen as her take on transitional fashion. As temperatures continue to drop very, very slowly, expect to see even more fashion girls haphazardly tying pullovers around their necks in case they catch a chill. And expect lots and lots of layers à la Watson.

It’s likely Watson doesn’t concern herself with trends and especially that of the Quiet Luxury variety. Still, the actress’ longtime championing of eco-conscious fashion—everything from recycling red carpet looks to a seat on Kering’s board of directors—fits well within the less is more mantra of Quiet Luxury. The entire premise of the trend, yes, is about luxe, logo-less pieces. But, perhaps more importantly, it’s about building a wardrobe of items that are able to be used year round. And, clearly, Watson’s latest fashion week outfit achieved exactly that.