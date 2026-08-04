Emmy Rossum was just 16 years old when she was cast in the 2004 film adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera. Her emotionally striking performance as Christine Daaé landed her a Golden Globe nomination and international acclaim, setting the tone for an illustrious career—and red-carpet reputation—to come.

Two decades later, Rossum is best known for her range. She’s portrayed the overburdened eldest sister Fiona Gallagher in Shameless, embodied the eponymous blonde bombshell Angelyne, and, most recently, entered the crime-thriller canon as an FBI agent in Hulu’s Furious. Her sense of style, too, has evolved over the years. Early in her career, Rossum was often seen in sweetheart silhouettes, pastel palettes, and frothy fairytale gowns. In recent years, her aesthetic has taken on a more mature and avant-garde tone—leaning into structured shapes, revealing sheers, and bold, head-turning hues. Through it all, Rossum keeps the timeless style of a true leading lady. Below, a look through her most memorable red carpet moments.

2026: Furious New York City Premiere Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To celebrate the premiere of her thriller series, Rossum wore a glittering naked dress from Monse’s resort 2027 collection, featuring thousands of hand-placed crystals.

2025: The Amateur New York City Premiere Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 2025 was the year of the revived peplum—and here, Rossum made the silhouette red-carpet-approved in a black bustier gown by Nina Ricci.

2023: Leave The World Behind New York City Premiere Cindy Ord/FilmMagic/Getty Images Seen supporting her husband Sam Esmail—who directed Netflix feature film Leave the World Behind—Rossum served understated elegance in this monochromatic Chloé number, featuring an oversized blazer and a pearl body chain.

2023: The Crowded Room Premiere Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images Rossum made the case for head-to-toe teal in this Givenchy gown for the premiere of Apple TV’s The Crowded Room, in which she starred alongside Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried.

2019: Golden Globes Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images With its ruched corset bodice, this frothy Monique Lhuillier confection looked like a grown-up fairytale dress on Rossum, who walked the red carpet with Esmail.

2016: Emmy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rossum proved that sometimes simplicity is best in a white Wes Gordon gown with a thigh-high slit.

2014: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor may have looked fairytale-ready in this beaded ivory Monique Lhuillier gown, but her dark berry lip added just the right amount of edge.

2013: Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images By pairing a gauzy Donna Karan design with a razor-sharp cat eye, Rossum put a daring spin on her long-established feminine aesthetic for 2013’s punk-inspired Met Gala.

2011: Shameless Los Angeles Premiere Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images To celebrate the second season of Shameless, Rossum served old Hollywood glam with a red lip and an Art Deco gown by Ralph Lauren.

2010: Met Gala WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Rossum nailed statement dressing in this cobalt blue Kenneth Cole dress, which she accessorized with a very of-the-era chunky necklace.

2009: Met Gala Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Her go-to mermaid silhouette took on a darker tone in this backless Carolina Herrera number with a polished grey sheen.

2007: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The star switched things up with a bejeweled empire waist in this one-shoulder Marchesa gown.

2006: Poseidon London Premiere Tim Whitby/WireImage/Getty Images A 19-year-old Rossum exuded soft femininity in a two-toned lavender Versace dress with a tightly-wound bodice and flowy, romantic pleats.

2006: Golden Globes Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images For her second Golden Globes appearance, Rossum reworked a familiar silhouette—opting for a sweetheart strapless gown with an intricately tiered skirt.

2005: Academy Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images For her first-ever Academy Awards, Rossum veered away from her (at-the-time) preferred pastel palette for a burgundy Ralph Lauren mermaid gown. She dressed things up with a high-shine diamond necklace.

2005: Golden Globes Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images To celebrate being nominated for her performance in The Phantom of the Opera, Rossum wore an ivory Ralph Lauren number with layers of gauzy tulle.