Emmy Rossum’s red carpet style often leans understated and quietly confident rather than bright and bedazzled. Over the years, her refined ensembles have reflected her range of roles, from the wide-eyed ingenue in The Phantom of the Opera to the under-appreciated eldest sibling in Shameless. Now, she’s venturing into an entirely new on-screen era—and she has sheer, shimmering dress to prove it.

On Thursday night, Rossum attended the premiere of her upcoming psychological thriller series Furious at the Metrograph in New York City. For the occasion, she wore an elaborate design from Monse’s resort 2027 collection, featuring thousands of individually-placed crystals cascading in an asymmetrical silhouette. The New-York-based brand is known for its deconstructed tailoring, so these details were incorporated into the sheer gown. Lining the bottom were strings of hand-adorned chain fringe that evoked beaded 1920s extravagance and added an air of undone intrigue. Styled by Delphine Danhier, Rossum finished the look with silver heels, minimal makeup and her curls in a dramatic Old Hollywood side part.

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Hulu’s Furious is a crime thriller following a rookie FBI agent (Rossum) on the hunt for an elusive female serial killer. Along with starring in the show, Rossum also acts as executive producer. Earlier in the week, the 39-year-old star shared a moodboard for the ominous series, comprising a stark palette of black, white and red. Fittingly, while promoting the show, she has been wearing an array of dark gowns and crimson accents.

This appearance marks a decidedly opulent turn. “Dress of my dreams for Furious,” Rossum wrote on Instagram after walking the red carpet. Indeed, though Monse’s glistening design appears celebratory in nature, its unexpected chain-link hardware and slanted shape give it an on-theme edge. It’s movie-star glamour with a slight hint of danger.