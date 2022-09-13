FASHION

The Best Dressed Stars on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

The 74th annual Emmy Awards have arrived—and with it, a whole lot of outstanding fashion moments. Zendaya, in a terribly chic Valentino strapless gown, black ribbon headband, and Bulgari diamond choker, appeared the undisputed champ of the night. But that doesn’t mean the other stars on the 2022 Emmys carpet were nothing to sniff at. They were, in fact, drop-dead gorgeous: Nicholas Hoult in an inventive Dior design; Emmy winner Amanda Seyfried in delicate old Hollywood Armani Privé; Ted Lasso star Sarah Niles in a sculptural, gold gown; and Jung Ho-yeon wearing paillette patchwork Louis Vuitton. See all our favorites from the evening, below.

Zendaya
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In vintage Valentino and Bulgari jewelry.

Amanda Seyfried
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Armani Privé.

Jung Ho-yeon
Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Elle Fanning in custom Sharon Long
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In a custom look created by The Great’s Emmy-winning costume designer Sharon Long.

Nicholas Hoult
Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

In Dior.

Jean Smart
Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

Lily James
Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

In Versace.

Quinta Brunson
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Sarah Paulson
Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Hannah Einbinder
Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

In Rodarte.

Ayo Edebiri
Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Sarah Niles
Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Christina Ricci
Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

In Fendi couture.