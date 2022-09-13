FASHION
The Best Dressed Stars on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
by Maxine Wally
Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
The 74th annual Emmy Awards have arrived—and with it, a whole lot of outstanding fashion moments. Zendaya, in a terribly chic Valentino strapless gown, black ribbon headband, and Bulgari diamond choker, appeared the undisputed champ of the night. But that doesn’t mean the other stars on the 2022 Emmys carpet were nothing to sniff at. They were, in fact, drop-dead gorgeous: Nicholas Hoult in an inventive Dior design; Emmy winner Amanda Seyfried in delicate old Hollywood Armani Privé; Ted Lasso star Sarah Niles in a sculptural, gold gown; and Jung Ho-yeon wearing paillette patchwork Louis Vuitton. See all our favorites from the evening, below.