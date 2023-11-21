Tom Ford’s stint at Gucci still holds a special place in the hearts of fashion fanatics. But as recognizable as the American designer’s designs are, the slate of 2000s supermodels who became synonymous with his sultry, sleek vision certainly helped cement their reputation. There was Daria Werbowy, Natalia Vodianova, Carmen Kass, and of course, Kate Moss. And, on Monday, another one of Ford’s original muses shared a recreation of her own iconic Gucci advertisement.

Erin Wasson, who was a mainstay on the Italian brand’s runways in the early aughts, starred in their fall/winter 2001 campaign lensed by photographer Terry Richardson. In it, she poses in a variety of looks and alongside male model JR Gallison but one specific image, a horizontal solo shot, is likely the most infamous of the bunch.

Wasson wears a black velour mini dress designed with sheer details at the bodice and near the sleeves. The piece is signature Ford for Gucci—sexy and relatively simple with the only additional feature being a small bow at the waist. The styling is also very 2000s with a pair of bandage stilettos, slicked back hair, and wet, glossy makeup.

In her Instagram recreation, the supermodel wore the exact LBD (which she says she sourced from a friend in Texas) and mimicked her original leg-baring pose. She even had very similar lace-up heels, too. The main difference was Wasson’s slightly longer, but still sleek, hair style. “When you’re in Texas with your girl who has the original dress at her shop from the 2001 Gucci campaign. You bring it Into the super now,” the model wrote on Instagram, adding she shot the new images “In the pool house.”

While fashion always has a penchant for nostalgia, there’s been a handful of 2000s models (most of them Ford muses, in fact) who have been all over the runways of late. Liya Kebede and Natasha Poly have been mainstays in recent seasons in Milan and Paris and Werbowy recently fronted Gucci and Phoebe Philo advertisements. And while Wasson has been on the catwalks too, we’re leading the charge for her to appear in one of Sabato De Sarno’s upcoming Gucci campaigns.