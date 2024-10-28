The moniker “Fashion Icon” gets thrown around quite frequently nowadays, but few better personify the term’s true meaning than Erykah Badu. The singer, honored with a long overdue Fashion Icon Award at the 2024 CFDA Awards, has always marched to the beat of her own drum—both on and off the stage.

Badu shot the fame in the late ’90s and quickly carved out a bold lane herself on the red carpet. During the early stages of her career, Badu wore bold, colorful confections from predominately Black designers like the famous two-tone gown and matching head wrap she wore to the 2000 Academy Awards. Badu has since gone on to don some of fashion’s top labels—from Rick Owens and Marni to Riccardo Tisci’s Givenchy—all while never loosing sight of her red carpet signatures. There’s always a major silhouette, some sort of vibrant color or pattern, and most definitely an avant-garde head piece. Here, a look through Erykah’s Badu best red carpet fashion from the ’90s until now.

2024: Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In an abstract floral number from Comme des Garçons, Badu nailed the 2024 Met Gala’s “Garden of Time” dress code.

2024: GQ Creativity Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Badu and Marni designer Francesco Risso are a match made in heaven.

2023: Met Gala John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Yes, that’s Badu underneath a fringe Marni dress at the 2023 Met Gala.

2022: Met Gala Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer’s patchwork and beaded Marni look could have doubled as an instrument.

2022: Valentino Show Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As someone who has never backed down from color, Badu looked like a natural in Pier Paolo Piccoli’s signature Valentino pink.

2021: Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer attempted to go incognito at the 2021 Met Gala in an all-black Thom Browne look.

2018: Soul Train Awards Mindy Small/FilmMagic/Getty Images Badu took to cut-out detailing to extremes at the 2018 Soul Train Awards. She slipped into a sculptural Rick Owens look and matching head piece straight from the Paris runways.

2017: Fashion Awards Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images Badu was pairing exposed stockings with heels long before it was cool.

2017: Soul Train Awards Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer accented a gargantuan bridal white coat with a matching top hat—the latter of which even had its own hat.

2015: Soul Train Music Awards Earl Gibson/BET/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Badu channeled her goth side with this power shoulder gown that she paired with baroque jewelry.

2014: Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Badu’s long overdue Met Gala debut came in 2014 when she wore this chic Givenchy number by Riccardo Tisci.

2007: BET Awards Party Chad Buchanan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Even during moments like this more casual outing, Badu still rocked her signature head wrap.

2003: Grammy Awards Scott Gries/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Flexing (in more ways than one) at the 2003 Grammy Awards.

2003: BET Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Badu won big at the 2003 BET Awards in this camouflage gown.

2002: Grammy Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The singer looked ready for battle at the 2002 Grammys in warrior-like boots and bangles up to her elbows.

2000: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Badu designed her famous 2000 Oscars dress in collaboration with Charlene Sheppard.

2000: SAG Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images A sunshine yellow moment at the 2000 SAG Awards.

1999: Soul Train Awards Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Here, Badu epitomized cool in a patchwork denim look that she accessorized with a bubblegum pink head wrap and raffia tote bag.

1999: Grammy Awards Frank Micelotta Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Patchwork dresses like this one have always been a go-to for Badu on the red carpet.

1998: American Music Awards Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Badu decked herself out in various shades of emerald green at the 1998 AMAs.