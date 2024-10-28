Erykah Badu’s Red Carpet Style Proves She’s a True “Fashion Icon”
The moniker “Fashion Icon” gets thrown around quite frequently nowadays, but few better personify the term’s true meaning than Erykah Badu. The singer, honored with a long overdue Fashion Icon Award at the 2024 CFDA Awards, has always marched to the beat of her own drum—both on and off the stage.
Badu shot the fame in the late ’90s and quickly carved out a bold lane herself on the red carpet. During the early stages of her career, Badu wore bold, colorful confections from predominately Black designers like the famous two-tone gown and matching head wrap she wore to the 2000 Academy Awards. Badu has since gone on to don some of fashion’s top labels—from Rick Owens and Marni to Riccardo Tisci’s Givenchy—all while never loosing sight of her red carpet signatures. There’s always a major silhouette, some sort of vibrant color or pattern, and most definitely an avant-garde head piece. Here, a look through Erykah’s Badu best red carpet fashion from the ’90s until now.
2024: Met Gala
In an abstract floral number from Comme des Garçons, Badu nailed the 2024 Met Gala’s “Garden of Time” dress code.
2024: GQ Creativity Awards
Badu and Marni designer Francesco Risso are a match made in heaven.
2023: Met Gala
Yes, that’s Badu underneath a fringe Marni dress at the 2023 Met Gala.
2022: Met Gala
The singer’s patchwork and beaded Marni look could have doubled as an instrument.
2022: Valentino Show
As someone who has never backed down from color, Badu looked like a natural in Pier Paolo Piccoli’s signature Valentino pink.
2021: Met Gala
The singer attempted to go incognito at the 2021 Met Gala in an all-black Thom Browne look.
2018: Soul Train Awards
Badu took to cut-out detailing to extremes at the 2018 Soul Train Awards. She slipped into a sculptural Rick Owens look and matching head piece straight from the Paris runways.
2017: Fashion Awards
Badu was pairing exposed stockings with heels long before it was cool.
2017: Soul Train Awards
The singer accented a gargantuan bridal white coat with a matching top hat—the latter of which even had its own hat.
2015: Soul Train Music Awards
Badu channeled her goth side with this power shoulder gown that she paired with baroque jewelry.
2014: Met Gala
Badu’s long overdue Met Gala debut came in 2014 when she wore this chic Givenchy number by Riccardo Tisci.
2007: BET Awards Party
Even during moments like this more casual outing, Badu still rocked her signature head wrap.
2003: Grammy Awards
Flexing (in more ways than one) at the 2003 Grammy Awards.
2003: BET Awards
Badu won big at the 2003 BET Awards in this camouflage gown.
2002: Grammy Awards
The singer looked ready for battle at the 2002 Grammys in warrior-like boots and bangles up to her elbows.
2000: Academy Awards
Badu designed her famous 2000 Oscars dress in collaboration with Charlene Sheppard.
2000: SAG Awards
A sunshine yellow moment at the 2000 SAG Awards.
1999: Soul Train Awards
Here, Badu epitomized cool in a patchwork denim look that she accessorized with a bubblegum pink head wrap and raffia tote bag.
1999: Grammy Awards
Patchwork dresses like this one have always been a go-to for Badu on the red carpet.
1998: American Music Awards
Badu decked herself out in various shades of emerald green at the 1998 AMAs.
1998: NAACP Image Awards
It didn’t take long for Badu to get adjusted on the red carpet.