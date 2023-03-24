Has Evening Wear Ever Been More Fun?

Abény Nhial wears a Loewe dress.

From left: Nhial wears an Akris gown; Evangelie Smyrniotaki x Sergio Rossi sandals; stylist’s own earrings and tights. Ruea wears an Akris gown; Mondo Mondo earrings; stylist’s own tights. Xie Chaoyu wears a Givenchy dress; Miscreants gloves; Evangelie Smyrniotaki x Sergio Rossi shoes. INFO 1/2

From left: Chen wears a Chanel jacket and earrings; stylist’s own shirt and tie. Nhial wears an Hermès dress; stylist’s own earrings. Ruea wears a Giorgio Armani dress; Elsie Frieda necklace. INFO 1/2

Ruea wears a Dior corset, skirt, pants, and boots; stylist’s own shirt. From left: Chen and Chaoyu wear Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dresses, earrings, and shoes. INFO 1/2

Nhial wears a Ferragamo dress and sandals; stylist’s own bracelet.

From left: Ye wears a Molly Goddard dress; Erdem skirt; Roger Vivier sandals. Chen wears a Fendi dress, briefs, and sandals; Molly Goddard skirt; Miscreants gloves. Chaoyu wears a Fendi dress, bra, and sandals; Molly Goddard skirt; Miscreants gloves.

Chaoyu and Ye wear Miu Miu tops and skirts; Calzedonia bandeaus, briefs, and socks.

Hair by Pablo Kuemin for Kay’Chanel at Bryant Artists; makeup by David Koppelaar at Bryant Artists; manicure by Saffron Goddard for Chanel Beauty at CLM. Models: Abény Nhial, Xie Chaoyu, Yoonmi Sun at Elite New York; Nyagua Ruea at Women; Ling Chen at Industry; Qun Ye at Next. Casting by Michelle Lee at Michelle Lee Casting. Set design by Ibby Njoya at New School Represents.

Produced by CLM; producers: Gabi Besevic-Simpson, Sydney Marshall; movement director: Benjamin Jonsson at Box Artist Management Ltd; photo assistants: James Gilbert, Meshach Roberts, Oran Eggerton; fashion assistants: Holly Bartley, Eve Bailey, Tara Timilin; retouching: Touch Digital; hair assistants: Laurie B. Deraps, Ellie Bond, Maiko Komori; hair colorist: Antonia Cometa; makeup assistants: Tamsin Ballingall, Hanna Friedrich; manicure assistant: Julia Hopkins; set design assistants: Axel Drury, Sam Edyn, Paula Salinas; tailor: Birute Kelminskiene.