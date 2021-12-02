SHOPPING

17 Fair Isle Sweaters for Ultimate Coziness

by Laura Jackson
a collage of fair isle knit sweaters

There’s something about the holiday season that makes fair isle knits—those perfectly chunky sweaters and cardigans with colorful geometric designs—feel just right. The style, which was originally used in fisherman’s caps and sweaters on the chilly and remote Shetland Islands, first became popular in the 1920s, when the British royals started wearing fair isle knits out and about. This season, designers are taking the traditional technique and updating it with luxe yarns, contemporary silhouettes and not-too-country colorways. Some of our favorites include an ultra-soft Dôen cardigan in a sophisticated autumnal palette, a technicolor version by Molly Goddard, a slim crew neck cut by Moncler and fuzzy, cropped take on the look by Maison Margiela. Each would look fabulous paired with corduroys or velvet pants for a holiday party, or a worn-in pair of jeans for a cozy weekend in the woods. Check out all of our picks, here:

We only include products that have been independently selected by W's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Dôen Cardigan
$298
Net-A-Porter
Maison MargielaMaison Margiela Fair-isle Wool Sweater
$758
Frame Cardigan
$450
Net-A-Porter
Paco RabanneKnitted Vest in Rouge Nordique
$520
Rachel Comey Sweater
$650
Saks Fifth Avenue
Tory Burch Sweater
$398
Mytheresa
LoeweLoewe Wool And Alpaca Jacquard Sweater
$1,456
Alex Mill Cardigan
$175
Alex Mill
La Ligne Sweater
$325
Nordstrom
Max Mara Sweater
$758
Mytheresa
Bogner Turtleneck
$990
Moda Operandi
Molly Goddard Sweater
$680
Matches Fashion
Polo Ralph Lauren Jumper
$399
Farfetch
Moncler Sweater
$1,190
Matches Fashion
Love Shack Fancy Cardigan
$495
Moda Operandi
La Fetiche Sweater
$593
Matches Fashion
The Great Cardigan
$375
Saks Fifth Avenue