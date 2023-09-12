Fall Fashion Takes a Walk on the Surreal Side

From left: Odhiang wears The Row tops, skirt, gloves, and shoes. Akway wears The Row coat, top, skirt, and shoes. Changkou wears The Row top and gloves; Proenza Schouler skirt. Jok wears a Max Mara coat; Issey Miyake boots. Nyawurh Chuol wears a Givenchy coat, blouse, and skirt; Prada shoes. Rejoice Chuol wears a Givenchy jacket, vest, and skirt.

From left: Rejoice Chuol wears a Loro Piana coat and sweater; Miu Miu shoes; Heather Huey hat. Odhiang wears a Miu Miu coat, sweater, and briefs; Gucci shoes; Heather Huey hat. Jok wears a Miu Miu coat, sweater, T-shirt, briefs, and shoes; Heather Huey hat. Changkou wears a Miu Miu coat, sweater, T-shirt, skirt, and shoes. Nyawurh Chuol wears a Chanel coat, headpiece, necklaces, and shoes; Heather Huey hat. All wear stylist’s own scarves.

From left: Rejoice Chuol wears a Burberry jacket, hoodie, and pants; The Row shoes. Odhiang wears a Dior coat; Prada shoes. Akway wears a Dior jacket and skirt; stylist’s own gloves. Jok wears a Dior peacoat and skirt.

From left: Changkou wears a Comme des Garçons Homme Plus vest, jacket, shorts, and boots. Rejoice Chuol wears a Sacai dress and shorts; Prada shoes. Odhiang wears a Balenciaga jacket and pants. Jok wears a Gucci coat and belt. Akway wears a Balenciaga jacket and pants. Nyawurh Chuol wears an Alexander McQueen coat.

From left: Nyawurh Chuol wears a Rabanne dress. Rejoice Chuol wears a Gucci dress; stylist’s own gloves. Jok wears a Tory Burch dress. Odhiang wears a Gucci dress and earring; stylist’s own gloves. Akway wears a Rabanne dress; Gucci earrings. Odhiang wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello jacket, pants, scarf, brass cuff, and shoes; stylist’s own gloves.

From left: Changkou wears a JW Anderson pillow T-shirt; Prada shoes; stylist’s own gloves. Jok wears a Prada jacket, skirt, and shoes. Odhiang wears a Prada dress, bag, and shoes; stylist’s own gloves.

From left: Akway wears a Loewe coat; Rick Owens briefs; The Row shoes; stylist’s own gloves. Odhiang wears a Loewe dress and boots; stylist’s own gloves. Rejoice Chuol wears a Loewe dress and boots; stylist’s own gloves. Changkou wears a Ferragamo coat; Prada shoes. Jok wears a Dolce & Gabbana cape; The Row shoes; stylist’s own gloves. Nyawurh Chuol wears an Alaïa dress; Loro Piana shoes.

From left: Rejoice Chuol and Jok wear Bottega Veneta dresses and shoes; Heather Huey hats; stylist’s own gloves. Akway wears an Hermès coat and dress. Models Chuol, Jok, & Akway are wearing red wool coat and red dress; beige dress and red shoes; black dress

Hair by Cyndia Harvey for This Hair of Mine at Art Partner; makeup by Lucia Pica for Byredo at Art Partner; manicures by Beatrice Eni for Ivine at ASG. Models: Ajah Angau Jok at the Claw Models; Nyawurh Chuol at Next Models; Awar Odhiang, Amar Akway at Ford Models; Rejoice Chuol at Select Model Management; Akon Changkou at Elite Models NYC. Casting by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman at DM Casting. Set design by Julia Wagner at Second Name.

Produced by AP Studio, Inc.; Executive Producer: Marie Godeau; Managing Director: Margaux Godeau; Producers: Perle Rolland, Clara Smith; Production Coordinator: Stephanie Comaty; Lighting Director: David Mannion; Photo Assistants: Margaux Jouanneau, Olivia Tran; Lab: LSD Lab Paris; Retoucher: May Six; Fashion Assistants: Katarina Silva, Andy Polanco, Clemence Rose; Production Assistants: Mathieu Mathon, Foucauld de Kergolay, Rodolphe Buche, Andreas Carrer; Hair Assistants: Karen Bradshaw, Rebecca O’Neil; Makeup Assistants: Kate O’Reilly, Clémentine Roy; Manicure Assistant: Yoana Tg; Set Assistants: Mehdy Briand, Romain Lecornu.