Fall Fashion Takes a Walk on the Surreal Side

This season’s dramatic, shape-shifting silhouettes were made for standing out in a crowd.
Photographs byTyler Mitchell
Styled byBrian Molloy
From left: Rejoice Chuol wears a Duran Lantink dress; The Row shoes. Ajah Angau Jok wears a Junya Watanabe coat; Comme des Garçons Homme Plus boots. Nyawurh Chuol wears a Duran Lantink dress. Amar Akway wears a Junya Watanabe coat. Akon Changkou wears an Hermès coat, bag, and boots. Awar Odhiang wears a Rick Owens doughnut jacket and dress; JW Anderson boots.
Hair by Cyndia Harvey for This Hair of Mine at Art Partner; makeup by Lucia Pica for Byredo at Art Partner; manicures by Beatrice Eni for Ivine at ASG. Models: Ajah Angau Jok at the Claw Models; Nyawurh Chuol at Next Models; Awar Odhiang, Amar Akway at Ford Models; Rejoice Chuol at Select Model Management; Akon Changkou at Elite Models NYC. Casting by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman at DM Casting. Set design by Julia Wagner at Second Name.
Produced by AP Studio, Inc.; Executive Producer: Marie Godeau; Managing Director: Margaux Godeau; Producers: Perle Rolland, Clara Smith; Production Coordinator: Stephanie Comaty; Lighting Director: David Mannion; Photo Assistants: Margaux Jouanneau, Olivia Tran; Lab: LSD Lab Paris; Retoucher: May Six; Fashion Assistants: Katarina Silva, Andy Polanco, Clemence Rose; Production Assistants: Mathieu Mathon, Foucauld de Kergolay, Rodolphe Buche, Andreas Carrer; Hair Assistants: Karen Bradshaw, Rebecca O’Neil; Makeup Assistants: Kate O’Reilly, Clémentine Roy; Manicure Assistant: Yoana Tg; Set Assistants: Mehdy Briand, Romain Lecornu.