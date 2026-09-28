6 Fall 2026 Bag Trends to Start Wearing Now

The best bag styles of fall are anything but basic. The 2026 runways introduced fresh takes on familiar shapes, from sleek carryalls to playful party bags. Looking for an extra-chic laptop lugger? Croc—and croc-embossed—styles from Chanel, Dior, Prada, Celine, and Valentino will infuse some luxury into your everyday. (The upgraded flap bags that made a return at the likes of Chanel and Gucci look great, too.) For something more structured, oversize top-handle bags appeared at Prada, Miu Miu, and Bottega Veneta.

For the evening hours, designers embraced bags made for going out. Slim, colorful clutches appeared at Celine, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, and Khaite, while Gucci, Valentino, Dior, and Rabanne brought the sparkle with sequins and chainmail. Even the minaudière is making a comeback, appearing in expected shapes and colors—like Chanel’s not-so-forbidden fruit and Dior’s abstract turtle, with playful takes also coming from Alexander McQueen, Loewe, and Dries Van Noten. Shop all our favorite bag trends of the season below.

Later, Gator

Luxe croc, or croc-embossed, styles dominated the runways—appearing at Chanel, Dior, Celine, Prada, Valentino, and more. Get your fix now, because there is a wide range of shapes and sizes on offer.

Prada Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Dior Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Chanel Fall 2026 Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Valentino Fall 2026 Courtesy of Valentino Tory Burch Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/5

In the Clutch

You’ll want to leave the laptop at home for this one. Sleek envelope clutches are low on space, but high on style.

Celine Winter 2026 Courtesy of Celine Saint Laurent Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Khaite Fall 2026 Courtesy of Khaite Ferragamo Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Michael Kors Fall 2026 WWD/WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/5

Flap Around

Brands like Chanel and Gucci wink at the early aughts with updated, extra-large flap bags.

Chanel Fall 2026 Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Miu Miu Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Celine Fall 2026 Courtesy of Celine Gucci Fall 2026 Courtesy of Gucci Bottega Veneta Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/5

Minaudière Remix

Evening bags go outside the box this season, with minaudières appearing as animals or fruit, and in unexpected colors and textures.

Dior Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Loewe Fall 2026 Courtesy of Loewe Alexander McQueen Fall 2026 Courtesy of Alexander McQueen Chanel Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Dries Van Noten Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/5

Doctor’s Orders

At Prada, Miu Miu, and Calvin Klein, structured top-handle bags resemble vintage doctor’s kits sans stethoscope.

Miu Miu Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Bottega Veneta Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Prada Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Calvin Klein Fall 2026 Courtesy of Calvin Klein Hermès Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/5

She Likes to Party

For the girl about town, what could be better than a shiny party bag? Valentino, Gucci, Dior, and, of course, Rabanne, showed styles in metal mesh, chainmail, and sequins.