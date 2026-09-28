6 Fall 2026 Bag Trends to Start Wearing Now

The best bag styles of fall are anything but basic. The 2026 runways introduced fresh takes on familiar shapes, from sleek carryalls to playful party bags. Looking for an extra-chic laptop lugger? Croc—and croc-embossed—styles from Chanel, Dior, Prada, Celine, and Valentino will infuse some luxury into your everyday. (The upgraded flap bags that made a return at the likes of Chanel and Gucci look great, too.) For something more structured, oversize top-handle bags appeared at Prada, Miu Miu, and Bottega Veneta.
For the evening hours, designers embraced bags made for going out. Slim, colorful clutches appeared at Celine, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, and Khaite, while Gucci, Valentino, Dior, and Rabanne brought the sparkle with sequins and chainmail. Even the minaudière is making a comeback, appearing in expected shapes and colors—like Chanel’s not-so-forbidden fruit and Dior’s abstract turtle, with playful takes also coming from Alexander McQueen, Loewe, and Dries Van Noten. Shop all our favorite bag trends of the season below.
Later, Gator
Luxe croc, or croc-embossed, styles dominated the runways—appearing at Chanel, Dior, Celine, Prada, Valentino, and more. Get your fix now, because there is a wide range of shapes and sizes on offer.
Prada Fall 2026
Dior Fall 2026
Chanel Fall 2026
Valentino Fall 2026
Tory Burch Fall 2026
In the Clutch
You’ll want to leave the laptop at home for this one. Sleek envelope clutches are low on space, but high on style.
Celine Winter 2026
Saint Laurent Fall 2026
Khaite Fall 2026
Ferragamo Fall 2026
Michael Kors Fall 2026
Flap Around
Brands like Chanel and Gucci wink at the early aughts with updated, extra-large flap bags.
Chanel Fall 2026
Miu Miu Fall 2026
Celine Fall 2026
Gucci Fall 2026
Bottega Veneta Fall 2026
Minaudière Remix
Evening bags go outside the box this season, with minaudières appearing as animals or fruit, and in unexpected colors and textures.
Dior Fall 2026
Loewe Fall 2026
Alexander McQueen Fall 2026
Chanel Fall 2026
Dries Van Noten Fall 2026
Doctor’s Orders
At Prada, Miu Miu, and Calvin Klein, structured top-handle bags resemble vintage doctor’s kits sans stethoscope.
Miu Miu Fall 2026
Bottega Veneta Fall 2026
Prada Fall 2026
Calvin Klein Fall 2026
Hermès Fall 2026
She Likes to Party
For the girl about town, what could be better than a shiny party bag? Valentino, Gucci, Dior, and, of course, Rabanne, showed styles in metal mesh, chainmail, and sequins.
Rabanne Fall 2026
Gucci Fall 2026
Valentino Fall 2026
Dior Fall 2026
Chanel Fall 2026