FASHION

6 Fall 2026 Bag Trends to Start Wearing Now

by Christina Holevas
Images via Getty and the brands. GIF by Kimberly Duck
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The best bag styles of fall are anything but basic. The 2026 runways introduced fresh takes on familiar shapes, from sleek carryalls to playful party bags. Looking for an extra-chic laptop lugger? Croc—and croc-embossed—styles from Chanel, Dior, Prada, Celine, and Valentino will infuse some luxury into your everyday. (The upgraded flap bags that made a return at the likes of Chanel and Gucci look great, too.) For something more structured, oversize top-handle bags appeared at Prada, Miu Miu, and Bottega Veneta.

For the evening hours, designers embraced bags made for going out. Slim, colorful clutches appeared at Celine, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, and Khaite, while Gucci, Valentino, Dior, and Rabanne brought the sparkle with sequins and chainmail. Even the minaudière is making a comeback, appearing in expected shapes and colors—like Chanel’s not-so-forbidden fruit and Dior’s abstract turtle, with playful takes also coming from Alexander McQueen, Loewe, and Dries Van Noten. Shop all our favorite bag trends of the season below.

Later, Gator

Luxe croc, or croc-embossed, styles dominated the runways—appearing at Chanel, Dior, Celine, Prada, Valentino, and more. Get your fix now, because there is a wide range of shapes and sizes on offer.

Prada Fall 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Dior Fall 2026

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Chanel Fall 2026

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Valentino Fall 2026

Courtesy of Valentino

Tory Burch Fall 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
1/5
Croco-embossed day tote dark chocolate
$1,890
Toteme
Jaclyn Bag
$1,725
$2,300
Nili Lotan
Croc-effect leather shoulder bag
$2,590
Tom Ford
Zella croc-effect leather clutch
$325
Loeffler Randall
Croc-effect leather tote
$2,865
Dries Van Noten
Rodeo Handbag Mini
$3,250
Balenciaga

In the Clutch

You’ll want to leave the laptop at home for this one. Sleek envelope clutches are low on space, but high on style.

Celine Winter 2026

Courtesy of Celine

Saint Laurent Fall 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Khaite Fall 2026

Courtesy of Khaite

Ferragamo Fall 2026

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Michael Kors Fall 2026

WWD/WWD/Getty Images
1/5
Envelope in Shiny Calfskin
$1,000
Celine
Audrey Clutch
$2,600
Khaite
Pushlock leopard-printed calf-hair clutch
$525
Liffner
Envelope Clasp Pouch
$149
Cos
Hex leather and suede clutch
$1,490
Proenza Schouler
Inez Clutch
$348
Reformation

Flap Around

Brands like Chanel and Gucci wink at the early aughts with updated, extra-large flap bags.

Chanel Fall 2026

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Miu Miu Fall 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Celine Fall 2026

Courtesy of Celine

Gucci Fall 2026

Courtesy of Gucci

Bottega Veneta Fall 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
1/5
Jackie Flap large crossbody bag
$3,750
Gucci
Soft Triomphe Besace
$3,450
Celine
Chelsea Shoulder Bag 30
$325
Coach
Maxi Flap bag
$8,400
Chanel
Flap Shoulder Shopper Bag
$75.90
Zara
Small Gear Bag
$1,390
Lemaire

Minaudière Remix

Evening bags go outside the box this season, with minaudières appearing as animals or fruit, and in unexpected colors and textures.

Dior Fall 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Loewe Fall 2026

Courtesy of Loewe

Alexander McQueen Fall 2026

Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Chanel Fall 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Dries Van Noten Fall 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
1/5
Twisted Minaudiere in bicolour nappa lambskin
$7,600
Loewe
Petra Tassel Clutch
$3,495
Juju Vera
Sculptural Minaudiere resin clutch
$5,440
Alaïa
Fico Antique Metal Clutch Bag
$895
Cult Gaia
Micro Egg faux pearl-embellished acrylic clutch
$695
Simone Rocha
Evening mini lemon clutch in resin
$3,500
Saint Laurent

Doctor’s Orders

At Prada, Miu Miu, and Calvin Klein, structured top-handle bags resemble vintage doctor’s kits sans stethoscope.

Miu Miu Fall 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Bottega Veneta Fall 2026

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Prada Fall 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Calvin Klein Fall 2026

Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Hermès Fall 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
1/5
Large leather tote bag
$4,600
Prada
The Harnick Bag
$700
A.Emery
Vivant Leather bag
$4,900
Miu Miu
Le Grand Turismo Leather Tote Bag
$2,090
Jacquemus
Private Eye medium suede tote
$4,950
Métier
Leather bag with twin handles
$449.99
Mango

She Likes to Party

For the girl about town, what could be better than a shiny party bag? Valentino, Gucci, Dior, and, of course, Rabanne, showed styles in metal mesh, chainmail, and sequins.

Rabanne Fall 2026

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Gucci Fall 2026

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Valentino Fall 2026

Courtesy of Valentino

Dior Fall 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Chanel Fall 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
1/5
Nano 1969 paillette-embellished chainmail shoulder bag
$1,290
Rabanne
Gala Sequined Bag
$495
Lizzie Fortunado
Metallic evening bag with charm
$5,500
Gucci
Floral Beaded Clutch Bag
$555
Pura Utz
Imogen Beaded Purse in Acrylic Beads
$1,225
$1,750
Kallmeyer
Ivy Satin Top Handle Handbag with Crystal and Sequin Fringe
$5,100
Miu Miu