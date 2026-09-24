Great denim never goes out of style, but it reinvents itself each season. The fall 2026 runways offer a diverse range of cuts, washes and colors, and now is the time to dip a toe, or okay both legs, into the new trends. Those who lean classic will find plenty to shop right now—like true-blue straight-leg styles from Toteme and Kallmeyer, and dark rinses from Khaite and Auralee. On the opposite side of the spectrum, you’ll find bedazzled denim, popularized by desginer It-boy Conner Ives, and jeans in autumnal colors like red, orange, and brown. Of course, one can often expect a denim throwback or two, and this season is no exception. Two polarizing shapes of yore, the skinny and the high-rise mom jean, are vying for a comeback. Shop all of our favorite denim trends, straight straight from the runways, here.
True Blue
In New York, Calvin Klein returned to its signature straight-leg denim in classic blue. The crisp style appeared at Kallmeyer and Toteme too.
Calvin Klein Fall 2026
Kallmeyer Fall 2026
Toteme Fall 2026
Think Big
Big, baggy jeans aren’t going anywhere, as evidenced by the likes of Dior and Ann Demeulemeester. Both designers played with contrast - pairing the slouchy style with structured jackets and shirting.
Dior Fall 2026
Ann Demeulemeester Fall 2026
Gabriela Hearst Fall 2026
It’s a Cinch
Mom jeans are making a comeback. The super-high rise, tapered style got a runway glow-up at Balenciaga, Gucci, and Stella McCartney, with extra cinched waistbands and long, slim inseams.
Balenciaga Fall 2026
Gucci Fall 2026
Stella McCartney Fall 2026
Skinny Dip
The polarizing skinny jean continues to claw its way back out of the early aughts. 7 For All Mankind (who else?) led the charge in New York, showing multiple versions of the style.
Valentino Fall 2026
Gucci Fall 2026
7 For All Mankind Fall 2026
Indigo Girls
On runways like Miu Miu, Khaite and Altuzarra, denim appeared in extra-dark indigo wash.
Miu Miu Fall 2026
Khaite Fall 2026
Altuzarra Fall 2026
Worn Out
Ripped, rugged denim plays into a larger trend of stylishly-distressed staples, as seen at JW Anderson and Coach.
JW Anderson Fall 2026
Coach Fall 2026
Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2026
Bling Ring
At Dior, Jonathan Anderson showed blinged-out, bedazzled denim. London favorite, Conner Ives, has been decorating Levi’s for a few seasons, too.
Dior Fall 2026
Connor Ives Fall 2026
Etro Fall 2026
Living Color
Brands like Chloé and Isabel Marant showed straight-leg denim in vibrant hues, while Altuzarra and Ossou showed denim in earthy browns.
Chloé Fall 2026
Isabel Marant Fall 2026
Ossou Fall 2026