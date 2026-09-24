Great denim never goes out of style, but it reinvents itself each season. The fall 2026 runways offer a diverse range of cuts, washes and colors, and now is the time to dip a toe, or okay both legs, into the new trends. Those who lean classic will find plenty to shop right now—like true-blue straight-leg styles from Toteme and Kallmeyer, and dark rinses from Khaite and Auralee. On the opposite side of the spectrum, you’ll find bedazzled denim, popularized by desginer It-boy Conner Ives, and jeans in autumnal colors like red, orange, and brown. Of course, one can often expect a denim throwback or two, and this season is no exception. Two polarizing shapes of yore, the skinny and the high-rise mom jean, are vying for a comeback. Shop all of our favorite denim trends, straight straight from the runways, here.

True Blue

In New York, Calvin Klein returned to its signature straight-leg denim in classic blue. The crisp style appeared at Kallmeyer and Toteme too.

Calvin Klein Fall 2026 Courtesy of Calvin Klein Kallmeyer Fall 2026 Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Toteme Fall 2026 Courtesy of Toteme INFO 1/3

Think Big

Big, baggy jeans aren’t going anywhere, as evidenced by the likes of Dior and Ann Demeulemeester. Both designers played with contrast - pairing the slouchy style with structured jackets and shirting.

Dior Fall 2026 WWD/WWD/Getty Images Ann Demeulemeester Fall 2026 River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images Gabriela Hearst Fall 2026 Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/3

It’s a Cinch

Mom jeans are making a comeback. The super-high rise, tapered style got a runway glow-up at Balenciaga, Gucci, and Stella McCartney, with extra cinched waistbands and long, slim inseams.

Balenciaga Fall 2026 WWD/WWD/Getty Images Gucci Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Stella McCartney Fall 2026 Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Skinny Dip

The polarizing skinny jean continues to claw its way back out of the early aughts. 7 For All Mankind (who else?) led the charge in New York, showing multiple versions of the style.

Valentino Fall 2026 Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gucci Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images 7 For All Mankind Fall 2026 Victor Pagan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Indigo Girls

On runways like Miu Miu, Khaite and Altuzarra, denim appeared in extra-dark indigo wash.

Miu Miu Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Khaite Fall 2026 Courtesy of Khaite Altuzarra Fall 2026 Courtesy of Altuzarra INFO 1/3

Worn Out

Ripped, rugged denim plays into a larger trend of stylishly-distressed staples, as seen at JW Anderson and Coach.

JW Anderson Fall 2026 Courtesy of JW Anderson Coach Fall 2026 WWD/WWD/Getty Images Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Bling Ring

At Dior, Jonathan Anderson showed blinged-out, bedazzled denim. London favorite, Conner Ives, has been decorating Levi’s for a few seasons, too.

Dior Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Connor Ives Fall 2026 Courtesy of Connor Ives Etro Fall 2026 Victor Boyko/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Living Color

Brands like Chloé and Isabel Marant showed straight-leg denim in vibrant hues, while Altuzarra and Ossou showed denim in earthy browns.