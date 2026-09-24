FASHION

The 8 Biggest Denim Trends to Shop for Fall 2026

From true-blue straight legs to bedazzled and baggy, these are the runway-approved styles defining the season.

by Christina Holevas
From left: Looks from 7 For All Mankind, Dior, Conner Ives, Isabel Marant
From left: Looks from 7 For All Mankind, Dior, Conner Ives, Isabel Marant. Courtesy of the brands
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Great denim never goes out of style, but it reinvents itself each season. The fall 2026 runways offer a diverse range of cuts, washes and colors, and now is the time to dip a toe, or okay both legs, into the new trends. Those who lean classic will find plenty to shop right now—like true-blue straight-leg styles from Toteme and Kallmeyer, and dark rinses from Khaite and Auralee. On the opposite side of the spectrum, you’ll find bedazzled denim, popularized by desginer It-boy Conner Ives, and jeans in autumnal colors like red, orange, and brown. Of course, one can often expect a denim throwback or two, and this season is no exception. Two polarizing shapes of yore, the skinny and the high-rise mom jean, are vying for a comeback. Shop all of our favorite denim trends, straight straight from the runways, here.

True Blue

In New York, Calvin Klein returned to its signature straight-leg denim in classic blue. The crisp style appeared at Kallmeyer and Toteme too.

Calvin Klein Fall 2026

Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Kallmeyer Fall 2026

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Toteme Fall 2026

Courtesy of Toteme
1/3
Low straight denim indigo
$430
Toteme
The Agnes Jean
$520
Ruadh
Adina Low-Rise Jean in Cotton Denim
$420
Kallmeyer
+ Sotheby's The Sotheby's Vertical high-rise straight-leg jeans
$350
Frame

Think Big

Big, baggy jeans aren’t going anywhere, as evidenced by the likes of Dior and Ann Demeulemeester. Both designers played with contrast - pairing the slouchy style with structured jackets and shirting.

Dior Fall 2026

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Ann Demeulemeester Fall 2026

River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images

Gabriela Hearst Fall 2026

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
1/3
Hayla Denim Pants
$135
The Frankie Shop
Five-pocket washed denim jeans
$1,370
Miu Miu
Baggy wide-leg jeans
$460
Jamie Haller
Cuffed X-Boyfriend Jeans
$845
R13

It’s a Cinch

Mom jeans are making a comeback. The super-high rise, tapered style got a runway glow-up at Balenciaga, Gucci, and Stella McCartney, with extra cinched waistbands and long, slim inseams.

Balenciaga Fall 2026

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Gucci Fall 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Stella McCartney Fall 2026

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images
1/3
Orwell Jean in Rigid Denim
$450
Aflalo
Cotton denim pants with soft coating
$1,150
Gucci
High-Rise 90S Straight Jean
$95
$120
Banana Republic
Denim Forum 004 Hi-Rise Straight Jean
$110
Aritzia

Skinny Dip

The polarizing skinny jean continues to claw its way back out of the early aughts. 7 For All Mankind (who else?) led the charge in New York, showing multiple versions of the style.

Valentino Fall 2026

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gucci Fall 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

7 For All Mankind Fall 2026

Victor Pagan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
1/3
High-rise skinny jeans
$1,250
Balenciaga
High Waist Ankle Skinny
$228
7 For All Mankind
311 Shaping Skinny Women's Jeans
$74.95
Levi's
High Rise True Skinny Jeans
$71
$89.95
Gap

Indigo Girls

On runways like Miu Miu, Khaite and Altuzarra, denim appeared in extra-dark indigo wash.

Miu Miu Fall 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Khaite Fall 2026

Courtesy of Khaite

Altuzarra Fall 2026

Courtesy of Altuzarra
1/3
Conforti Jean
$680
Khaite
70's high-rise jeans
$1,260
Saint Laurent
Hard Twist mid-rise straight-leg jeans
$480
Auralee
The Jules Slim-Straight Jean
$114.50
$148
Madewell

Worn Out

Ripped, rugged denim plays into a larger trend of stylishly-distressed staples, as seen at JW Anderson and Coach.

JW Anderson Fall 2026

Courtesy of JW Anderson

Coach Fall 2026

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
1/3
Tess Long distressed low-rise wide-leg jeans
$370
Slvrlake
Paint-splattered boyfriend jeans
$495
RRL
90s Comfy High-Rise Jeans
$132.74
$295
Re/Done
High Boy Fit Repaired Heyland Jean
$395
RRL

Bling Ring

At Dior, Jonathan Anderson showed blinged-out, bedazzled denim. London favorite, Conner Ives, has been decorating Levi’s for a few seasons, too.

Dior Fall 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Connor Ives Fall 2026

Courtesy of Connor Ives

Etro Fall 2026

Victor Boyko/WireImage/Getty Images
1/3
Embellished mid-rise straight-leg jeans
$1,550
Marni
Embellished straight-leg jeans
$6,980
Versace
The Reconstituted Vintage Sequin Jean
£595
Connor Ives
Z1975 Mid-Rise Studded Straight Jeans
$119
Zara

Living Color

Brands like Chloé and Isabel Marant showed straight-leg denim in vibrant hues, while Altuzarra and Ossou showed denim in earthy browns.

Chloé Fall 2026

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Isabel Marant Fall 2026

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ossou Fall 2026

Courtesy of Ossou
1/3
Sport Jean low-rise straight-leg jeans
$325
Still Here
Straight jeans in denim
$1,290
Chloé
The Taper Jean mid-rise straight-leg jeans
$250
Citizens of Humanity
Straight cotton jeans
$69.99
Mango