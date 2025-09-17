Bag Ladies: Fall’s Best Bags & Accessories Are Made for Maximalists
Magpie instincts meet timeless tailoring for a polished yet extravagant take on fall dressing.
Photographs by Tim El Kaïm
Styled by Charlotte Collet
Arina Hulik wears Hermès coats, turtleneck scarf, and bag; Bulgari High Jewelry ring and watch; stylist’s own socks (throughout).
Hair by Ramona Eschbach for Oribe at Total World; makeup by Christine Corbel for Victoria Beckham at MA+ Talent. Models: Hella Thomale, Arina Hulik, Ava Shipp at Elite Paris; Yuliana Pérez at Silent Models; Sam Davis at Elite New York. Casting by Ashley Brokaw Casting. Set design by Michael Price.
Produced by Brachfeld; Executive Producer: Theo Guillemot; Production Manager: Anaïs Diouane; Production Coordinator: Géraldine Morat; Photography Assistants: Manon Ternès, Guillaume Lechat, Eliott El Kaïm; Digital technician: Florent Sinan Brunel; Fashion assistant: Salomé Rouquet; Location Manager: Stéphane Valette; Production assistants: Loris Pugnet, Clément Herraiz; Hair assistants: Maya Roget, Aimeric Amiot; Makeup assistants: Emanuela Farano, Clémentine Roy.