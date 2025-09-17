Hella Thomale wears a Prada coat, shirt, skirt, bag, and shoes; stylist’s own gloves (throughout).

Yuliana Pérez wears a Miu Miu jacket, top, skirt, earrings, brooch, stole, bag, and boots.

Ava Shipp wears a Balenciaga coat, necklace, bracelet, and bag; Jennifer Behr headband.

Sam Davis wears a Dior coat, vest, bag, and boots.

Shipp wears a Brunello Cucinelli cardigan and blouse; Meryll Rogge dress; Tiffany & Co. watch; Jimmy Choo shoes.

Hulik wears a Loewe dress, bag, and sandals; stylist’s own earrings.

Thomale wears a Max Mara jacket, vest, pants, belt, and bag.

Hulik wears a Fendi coat, sweater, skirt, belt, bag, and sandals; Cartier ring; stylist’s own necklace.

Davis wears a Self-Portrait jacket, skirt, and chain belt; Maryam Keyhani hat; Miu Miu shoes; stylist’s own earrings.

Davis wears a Chanel jacket, skirt, hat, necklace, gloves, and bag.

Thomale wears a Burberry scarf dress, necklace, and bag; 73London shirt; stylist’s own earrings.

Hella Thomale wears a Prada coat, shirt, skirt, and bag.

Hair by Ramona Eschbach for Oribe at Total World; makeup by Christine Corbel for Victoria Beckham at MA+ Talent. Models: Hella Thomale, Arina Hulik, Ava Shipp at Elite Paris; Yuliana Pérez at Silent Models; Sam Davis at Elite New York. Casting by Ashley Brokaw Casting. Set design by Michael Price.

Produced by Brachfeld; Executive Producer: Theo Guillemot; Production Manager: Anaïs Diouane; Production Coordinator: Géraldine Morat; Photography Assistants: Manon Ternès, Guillaume Lechat, Eliott El Kaïm; Digital technician: Florent Sinan Brunel; Fashion assistant: Salomé Rouquet; Location Manager: Stéphane Valette; Production assistants: Loris Pugnet, Clément Herraiz; Hair assistants: Maya Roget, Aimeric Amiot; Makeup assistants: Emanuela Farano, Clémentine Roy.