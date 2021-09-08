FROM THE MAGAZINE

She Comes in Colors Everywhere

Fashion peacocks, assemble. The season’s most spellbinding looks are brightly hued, brilliantly varied and ready to make an impact.

Photographed by Rafael Pavarotti
Styled by Katie Grand
Adhel Bol wears a Miu Miu sweater.
Bol wears a Balenciaga coat, turtleneck, and boots.

Bol wears a Dior coat, corset, shirt, pants, and shoes; Charles Jeffrey Loverboy jacket and vest.

Bol wears a Giorgio Armani cape and skirt; Natacha Marro boots.

Bol wears a Chanel coat, necklace, and gloves; Atsuko Kudo top; Schiaparelli belt.

Zoë Kezia wears a Celine by Hedi Slimane sleeveless bomber jacket, sweater, and skirt.

Bol wears a Valentino jacket, sweater, and shirt; Roger Vivier boots; stylist’s own tie.

Bol wears a Prada coat, gloves, bag, and boots.

Bol wears a Miu Miu puffer jacket (worn upside down), sweater, and skirt; Liz Marine Shin puffer jacket (worn as skirt).

Bol wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello jacket, tank, shorts, earrings, necklaces, and boots; Atsuko Kudo catsuit.

Kezia wears a Burberry capelet and dress.

Bol wears a Matty Bovan dress, skirt, and arm warmers; Gina platform shoes.

Hair by Anthony Turner at Streeters; makeup by Chiao Li Hsu for MAC Cosmetics; manicure by Emily Lansley for OPI. Models: Adhel Bol at Linden Staub; Zoë Kezia at Models 1. Casting by Anita Bitton at Establishment New York.

Produced by Leonard Cuinet and Alex Whiting at April Production; production coordinator: Olivia Moss; photo assistants: Felix TW, Mitchell O’Neil, Ollo Weguelin; digital technician: Paul Allister; retouching: Dtouch London; fashion assistants: Jordan Kelsey, Brian Conway, Emily Powell; production assistants: Freya Lamont, Vilius Kurkin; hair assistants: Claire Grech, Bianca Porter; makeup assistants: Aki Waage, Chantal Amari; casting assistant: Richard Nguyen.

Get the Look

Market Editor: Jenna Wojciechowski

RED ValentinoRed Valentino Plaid Wool Trousers
$336
LoeweTrench coat
$3,300
$1,980
Bottega VenetaLug black leather knee-high Chelsea boots
$1,750
Paco RabanneSweater
$790
LESETEllie Oversized Button Down
$160
FendiMulticolour Silk Tie
$230
GanniLace Tights in Flash Green
$65