She Comes in Colors Everywhere
Fashion peacocks, assemble. The season’s most spellbinding looks are brightly hued, brilliantly varied and ready to make an impact.
Bol wears a Balenciaga coat, turtleneck, and boots.
Bol wears a Dior coat, corset, shirt, pants, and shoes; Charles Jeffrey Loverboy jacket and vest.
Bol wears a Giorgio Armani cape and skirt; Natacha Marro boots.
Bol wears a Chanel coat, necklace, and gloves; Atsuko Kudo top; Schiaparelli belt.
Bol wears a Valentino jacket, sweater, and shirt; Roger Vivier boots; stylist’s own tie.
Bol wears a Prada coat, gloves, bag, and boots.
Bol wears a Miu Miu puffer jacket (worn upside down), sweater, and skirt; Liz Marine Shin puffer jacket (worn as skirt).
Bol wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello jacket, tank, shorts, earrings, necklaces, and boots; Atsuko Kudo catsuit.
Kezia wears a Burberry capelet and dress.
Bol wears a Matty Bovan dress, skirt, and arm warmers; Gina platform shoes.
Hair by Anthony Turner at Streeters; makeup by Chiao Li Hsu for MAC Cosmetics; manicure by Emily Lansley for OPI. Models: Adhel Bol at Linden Staub; Zoë Kezia at Models 1. Casting by Anita Bitton at Establishment New York.
Produced by Leonard Cuinet and Alex Whiting at April Production; production coordinator: Olivia Moss; photo assistants: Felix TW, Mitchell O’Neil, Ollo Weguelin; digital technician: Paul Allister; retouching: Dtouch London; fashion assistants: Jordan Kelsey, Brian Conway, Emily Powell; production assistants: Freya Lamont, Vilius Kurkin; hair assistants: Claire Grech, Bianca Porter; makeup assistants: Aki Waage, Chantal Amari; casting assistant: Richard Nguyen.
Get the Look
Market Editor: Jenna Wojciechowski