All the Best Family Style Moments From Fashion Month
This Fashion Month was rather historic. The better part of a dozen designers made their debuts for top brands across New York, London, Milan, and Paris—meaning that stars aplenty were out in full force on the front row. So, too, were there offspring—they joined their parents on the front row, accompanied them to after-parties, and in some cases, even walked the runways as mom and or dad looked on.
In Paris, Nicole Kidman put on a united front at the Chanel show with her teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban. At NYFW, Cardi B and her mini-me daughter Kulture matched in fur-trimmed looks and, just days later, Lila Moss sat front row with her dad Jefferson Hack to take in Daniel Lee’s latest Burberry collection.
Here, ten of the best family style moments from the Fashion Month runways.
Nicole Kidman, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban
On the final eve of PFW, Nicole Kidman made a triumphant return to the Chanel front row with her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, right by her side.
Lila Moss and Kate Moss
In Paris, Lila and Kate Moss weren’t shy about showing off their mother-daughter style on the city streets.
Lila Moss and Jefferson Hack
While in London, the 23-year-old model gave her other parent some time, too, when she attended the Burberry show with dad Jefferson Hack, the co-founder of Dazed.
Liv Tyler and Milo William Langdon
Actor Liv Tyler and her 20-year-old son Milo William Langdon wore matching black looks to Chloé’s spring 2026 show.
Cardi B and Kulture
Cardi B, with another little one on the way, and her 7-year-old daughter stole the show at Alexander Wang’s New York presentation.
Heidi Klum and Leni Klum
Heidi and Leni Klum wore complementary black-and-white ensembles as they entered Elie Saab’s latest show.
Lily-Rose Depp and Vanessa Paradis
Following Matthieu Blazy’s debut Chanel show, Lily-Rose Depp and her mom Vanessa Paradis posed for photos at an after-party. Paradis, of course, was a muse to the late Karl Lagerfeld and a long-time Chanel ambassador—a mantle picked up by her daughter. In other words, they’re basically Chanel’s in-house mother-daughter power pair.
Karen Elson, Scarlett White, and Jack White
Scarlett White, the eldest child of model Karen Elson and White Stripes rocker Jack White, shared a TikTok of her famous parents signing along to Prince’s “When Doves Cry.” This season, Scarlett made her runway debut, walking shows for Simone Rocha and Ann Demeulemeester.
Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Sasha Moss-Bachrach
The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach and his daughter Sasha did their sporty chic best at Lacoste’s Paris show.
Romeo, Harper, and David Beckham
The Beckhams—Romeo, Harper, and David—braved the rain to catch matriarch Victoria’s latest show for her eponymous line in Paris.