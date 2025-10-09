This Fashion Month was rather historic. The better part of a dozen designers made their debuts for top brands across New York, London, Milan, and Paris—meaning that stars aplenty were out in full force on the front row. So, too, were there offspring—they joined their parents on the front row, accompanied them to after-parties, and in some cases, even walked the runways as mom and or dad looked on.

In Paris, Nicole Kidman put on a united front at the Chanel show with her teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban. At NYFW, Cardi B and her mini-me daughter Kulture matched in fur-trimmed looks and, just days later, Lila Moss sat front row with her dad Jefferson Hack to take in Daniel Lee’s latest Burberry collection.

Here, ten of the best family style moments from the Fashion Month runways.

Nicole Kidman, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images On the final eve of PFW, Nicole Kidman made a triumphant return to the Chanel front row with her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, right by her side.

Lila Moss and Kate Moss BACKGRID In Paris, Lila and Kate Moss weren’t shy about showing off their mother-daughter style on the city streets.

Lila Moss and Jefferson Hack Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images While in London, the 23-year-old model gave her other parent some time, too, when she attended the Burberry show with dad Jefferson Hack, the co-founder of Dazed.

Liv Tyler and Milo William Langdon Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images Actor Liv Tyler and her 20-year-old son Milo William Langdon wore matching black looks to Chloé’s spring 2026 show.

Cardi B and Kulture Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cardi B, with another little one on the way, and her 7-year-old daughter stole the show at Alexander Wang’s New York presentation.

Heidi Klum and Leni Klum Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Heidi and Leni Klum wore complementary black-and-white ensembles as they entered Elie Saab’s latest show.

Lily-Rose Depp and Vanessa Paradis @lilyrose_depp Following Matthieu Blazy’s debut Chanel show, Lily-Rose Depp and her mom Vanessa Paradis posed for photos at an after-party. Paradis, of course, was a muse to the late Karl Lagerfeld and a long-time Chanel ambassador—a mantle picked up by her daughter. In other words, they’re basically Chanel’s in-house mother-daughter power pair.

Karen Elson, Scarlett White, and Jack White @scarbarbar Scarlett White, the eldest child of model Karen Elson and White Stripes rocker Jack White, shared a TikTok of her famous parents signing along to Prince’s “When Doves Cry.” This season, Scarlett made her runway debut, walking shows for Simone Rocha and Ann Demeulemeester.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Sasha Moss-Bachrach Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach and his daughter Sasha did their sporty chic best at Lacoste’s Paris show.