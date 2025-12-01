All the Celebrity Red Carpet Looks From the 2025 Fashion Awards
Tonight, fashion power players descended upon London’s Royal Albert Hall for the 2025 Fashion Awards. Presented by the British Fashion Council and sponsored by Pandora, the annual event raises funds for BFC Foundation’s grant and education programs offered to British designers.
The evening also celebrated the past year’s greatest achievements in fashion in the UK and beyond. Jonathan Anderson went home with the Designer of the Year honor for his work at JW Anderson and Dior. It Girl-favorite Dilara Findikoglu won the Vanguard Award while Sarah Burton for Givenchy and Grace Wales Bonner were presented with the womenswear and menswear designer of the year trophies, respectively. Rapper Little Simz, stylist Sam Woolf, and Anok Yai, who accepted her long-awaited Model of the Year trophy, were also among those honored at the event.
But before guests headed inside Royal Albert Hall, where host Colman Domingo presided over the evening, they took to the red carpet to show off their finest red carpet fashions. Of course, many opted to celebrate the evening’s nominees with their fashion choices, whether it be Cate Blanchett and a newly-pregnant Sienna Miller wearing Burton’s latest Givenchy collection, PinkPantheress in Chopova Lowena, or Anok Yai dazzling in a custom Dilara number.
Here, all the must-see fashion from the 2025 Fashion Awards red carpet.
Cate Blanchett
In Givenchy by Sarah Burton.
Emily Ratajkowski
Lily Allen
In Valentino.
Anok Yai
In Dilara Findikoglu.
PinkPantheress
In Chopova Lowena.
Raye
Iman
In Harris Reed.
Iris Law
Alex Consani
In McQueen.
Lila Moss
In 16Arlington.
Amelia Gray Hamlin
Kylie Minogue
Colman Domingo
In Burberry.
Alexa Chung
Sharon Stone
In Brunello Cucinelli.
Myha’la
Joe Alwyn
Nina Dobrev
Kim Cattrall
Skepta
In Mains.
Gwendoline Christie
Rita Ora
In Tom Ford.
Ellie Goulding
Sienna Miller
In Givenchy by Sarah Burton.
Daphne Guinness
Jourdan Dunn
Yasmin Wijnaldum
Stella Maxwell
In Vivienne Westwood.
Ashley Graham
Rooney Mara
In Givenchy by Sarah Burton.
Tems
Alton Mason
Leomie Anderson
Sabrina Elba
In Torishéju.
Jodie Comer
Little Simz
In Tolu Coker.