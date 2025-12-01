All the Celebrity Red Carpet Looks From the 2025 Fashion Awards

Tonight, fashion power players descended upon London’s Royal Albert Hall for the 2025 Fashion Awards. Presented by the British Fashion Council and sponsored by Pandora, the annual event raises funds for BFC Foundation’s grant and education programs offered to British designers.

The evening also celebrated the past year’s greatest achievements in fashion in the UK and beyond. Jonathan Anderson went home with the Designer of the Year honor for his work at JW Anderson and Dior. It Girl-favorite Dilara Findikoglu won the Vanguard Award while Sarah Burton for Givenchy and Grace Wales Bonner were presented with the womenswear and menswear designer of the year trophies, respectively. Rapper Little Simz, stylist Sam Woolf, and Anok Yai, who accepted her long-awaited Model of the Year trophy, were also among those honored at the event.

But before guests headed inside Royal Albert Hall, where host Colman Domingo presided over the evening, they took to the red carpet to show off their finest red carpet fashions. Of course, many opted to celebrate the evening’s nominees with their fashion choices, whether it be Cate Blanchett and a newly-pregnant Sienna Miller wearing Burton’s latest Givenchy collection, PinkPantheress in Chopova Lowena, or Anok Yai dazzling in a custom Dilara number.

Here, all the must-see fashion from the 2025 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Cate Blanchett Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Givenchy by Sarah Burton.

Emily Ratajkowski Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Lily Allen Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino.

Anok Yai Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dilara Findikoglu.

PinkPantheress Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chopova Lowena.

Raye Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Iman Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Harris Reed.

Iris Law Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alex Consani Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In McQueen.

Lila Moss Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 16Arlington.

Amelia Gray Hamlin Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Kylie Minogue Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Colman Domingo Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Burberry.

Alexa Chung WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Sharon Stone Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Brunello Cucinelli.

Myha’la Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Joe Alwyn Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Kim Cattrall Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Skepta WWD/WWD/Getty Images In Mains.

Gwendoline Christie Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Rita Ora Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tom Ford.

Ellie Goulding Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sienna Miller Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Givenchy by Sarah Burton.

Daphne Guinness Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Yasmin Wijnaldum Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stella Maxwell Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Vivienne Westwood.

Ashley Graham Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Rooney Mara Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Givenchy by Sarah Burton.

Tems Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alton Mason Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Leomie Anderson Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sabrina Elba Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Torishéju.

Jodie Comer Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Little Simz Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tolu Coker.

Will Poulter Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adwoa Aboah WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Helena Christensen Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yasmin Finney Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Billie Piper Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images