All the Celebrity Red Carpet Looks From the 2025 Fashion Awards

by Matthew Velasco
Tonight, fashion power players descended upon London’s Royal Albert Hall for the 2025 Fashion Awards. Presented by the British Fashion Council and sponsored by Pandora, the annual event raises funds for BFC Foundation’s grant and education programs offered to British designers.

The evening also celebrated the past year’s greatest achievements in fashion in the UK and beyond. Jonathan Anderson went home with the Designer of the Year honor for his work at JW Anderson and Dior. It Girl-favorite Dilara Findikoglu won the Vanguard Award while Sarah Burton for Givenchy and Grace Wales Bonner were presented with the womenswear and menswear designer of the year trophies, respectively. Rapper Little Simz, stylist Sam Woolf, and Anok Yai, who accepted her long-awaited Model of the Year trophy, were also among those honored at the event.

But before guests headed inside Royal Albert Hall, where host Colman Domingo presided over the evening, they took to the red carpet to show off their finest red carpet fashions. Of course, many opted to celebrate the evening’s nominees with their fashion choices, whether it be Cate Blanchett and a newly-pregnant Sienna Miller wearing Burton’s latest Givenchy collection, PinkPantheress in Chopova Lowena, or Anok Yai dazzling in a custom Dilara number.

Here, all the must-see fashion from the 2025 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Cate Blanchett

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Givenchy by Sarah Burton.

Emily Ratajkowski

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Lily Allen

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Anok Yai

Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dilara Findikoglu.

PinkPantheress

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chopova Lowena.

Raye

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Iman

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Harris Reed.

Iris Law

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alex Consani

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In McQueen.

Lila Moss

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 16Arlington.

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Kylie Minogue

Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Burberry.

Alexa Chung

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Sharon Stone

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Brunello Cucinelli.

Myha’la

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Joe Alwyn

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Kim Cattrall

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Skepta

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

In Mains.

Gwendoline Christie

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Rita Ora

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tom Ford.

Ellie Goulding

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sienna Miller

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Givenchy by Sarah Burton.

Daphne Guinness

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Yasmin Wijnaldum

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stella Maxwell

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Vivienne Westwood.

Ashley Graham

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Rooney Mara

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Givenchy by Sarah Burton.

Tems

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alton Mason

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Leomie Anderson

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sabrina Elba

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Torishéju.

Jodie Comer

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Little Simz

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tolu Coker.

Will Poulter

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adwoa Aboah

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Helena Christensen

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yasmin Finney

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Billie Piper

Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mia Regan

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images