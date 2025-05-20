17 Luxe Father’s Day Gifts for the Dad Who Swears He Doesn’t Want Anything (He Does)

Father’s Day gifting is often a high-stakes undertaking. Generally speaking, our dear dads tend to be tight-lipped about what they want or insist they don’t need anything at all (which is so helpful, right?) You ask, they casually deflect. You take a guess, they politely nod. They insist they’d just love to spend time with you, and that’s all that matters—which is true! But there’s real satisfaction in getting the gift right; the cologne that becomes their signature, the candle they light on afternoons in their study, the wellness gadget they won’t admit they love but use nightly and brag to their friends about when you’re not there.

Ideally, if we could hand my father an imaginary PhD in deciphering their own emotional interior, that would be the ultimate gift. But here’s the next best thing: a considered selection of beautiful, useful, indulgent things for the first man who taught you how to survive heartbreak, swear like a sailor, and remain resilient in all the things that adulthood demands. This list is for him, the father (or father figure) who deserves something thoughtful.

L’Objet Matis Backgammon Set $1,600 See on L'Objet This backgammon set is so beautifully crafted—it’s an enduring gift your father will treasure. Leave it to L’Objet to bring their signature quiet elegance to this chic set, whether it’ll be displayed in his office, brought out for weekend game nights, or left open in the living room as a conversation piece. Made with inlaid wood and sueded backing, it’s as functional as it is sculptural.

Clive Christian Town and Country Parfum $475 See on Bergdorf Goodman Is your dad a discerning history buff? He’ll be captivated by this distinguished cologne, not only for its intoxicating blend of amber and sage, but also for its rich heritage. Worn by Winston Churchill himself, it’s a scent that embodies old-school intellect and offers a refined essence.

Frette by Tara Bernerd Modernism Throw $1,950 See on Frette If your father, husband, brother, or dad-figure appreciates fine design, architectural lines, and the unmistakable luxury of incomparable Frette threads (IYKYK), this throw blanket is perfect. Crafted from the softest virgin wool and inspired by modernist forms, this product was created by London interior designer Tara Bernerd. It will bring an artful edge to any space dad decides to place it.

Chanel Bleu de Chanel All-Over Fragrance Balm $75 See on Macy's A nourishing, fragrant balm for hands, beard, and body, this warm, citrus-inflected formula (the grapefruit zest is hypnotic here!) is a subtle luxury for the dad who appreciates a bit of self-care during his everyday. Perfect for keeping in his desk drawer or glove compartment, it delivers quick hydration with the unmistakably aromatic savoir-faire of Chanel.

Aesop Amsterdam Travel Set $80 See on Aesop For the new dad in motion: he’ll think of you fondly while traveling and using this clean beauty kit. The Amsterdam Set is specifically for colder climates (the brand also offers Kyoto for warmer destinations and Chicago for city environments). The set contains some of Aesop’s top essentials, like the brand’s botanical shampoo, conditioner, body balm, mouthwash, and toothpaste.

Terre d'Hermès Eau de Parfum Intense $168 See on Nordstrom For the father whose fragrance mirrors the way he lives his life—deep and intense at all times—this woodsy Hermès classic will more than please. With velvety bergamot and a mineral note of lava stone, it carries a masculine depth that lingers.

Beau Domaine The Three-Step Routine Box $259 See on Beau Domaine When the man you adore is as vain about his skincare as you are, Beau Domaine’s Routine Box is a wise choice. The three-step skincare set includes a Cleansing Emulsion, The Serum, and The Cream, which is packed with cutting-edge, science-backed formulas to keep his skin hydrated and protected.

Louis Vuitton Afternoon Swim Fragrance $345 See on Louis Vuitton Like taking a dip in the pool on a hot summer day, this Louis Vuitton scent is clean and refreshing. It’s an absolutely stellar fragrance from the French house’s slate of masculine EDPs.

Gucci GG Canvas Small Cross-body Bag $1,850 See on Gucci He’ll never leave home without it. This Gucci cross-body bag was made for the city slicker dad, who will pick up the kids from daycare and whip up a healthy meal in your Park Slope brownstone kitchen any day.

Dior Homme Parfum $180 See on Dior Created by renowned master perfumer, Francis Kurkdjian, Dior Homme is a sophisticated ode to the aromatic iris flower. Euphoric and calming at the same time, the scent is simultaneously masculine and graceful, thanks to the perfect sheaths of velvet that will make this your father’s new signature fragrance.

Creed Sea Island Candle $125 See on Bloomingdale's If your dad has a cultivated sense of style, a remarkable gift doesn’t always have to be extravagant. Creed’s Sea Island Candle is a superb choice. It’s infused with citrus and coco, giving it a nautical vibe to enliven any space.

Therabody Theragun Mini $219 See on Therabody Even the most stoic shoulders carry stress; how wonderful to invest in something healing for your dad (since he is too old-school stubborn for therapy)! This compact tool is designed to relieve muscle tension and reduces body stress. It feels so good. And the cool factor? It’s small, powerful, and portable. He can bring it on the golf course, or on vacation.

Parfums de Marly Castley Eau de Parfum $370 See on Parfums de Marly If your dad has a growing fragrance wardrobe—or takes pride in a few well-chosen bottles—this silver smoked-glass vessel is worth a spot on his shelf. Castley leans spicy, with a bold blend of ginger oils, cinnamon, and Timut pepper from Nepal, plus a refreshing, citrus-tinged brightness.

Pranamat Full Body Original Massage Mat $390 See on Pranamat The Pranamat set is a simple yet powerful way to support well-being in under 20 minutes a day, morning or evening. The lotus-shaped points help stimulate circulation, ease muscle tension, support tissue recovery, and promote relaxation. For fathers who rarely take time for themselves, this could be a meaningful way to encourage daily care and quiet moments of relief.

Flamingo Estate The Chef's Kiss $130 See on Flamingo Estate For the gourmand dad who knows their Maldon from their fleur de sel, I introduce to you: The Chef’s Kiss gift set from Flamingo Estate. This present will score major points with any culinary dad; the brand’s high-grade, cold-pressed olive oil (it’s top of the line), decadent honey, and delicious salsa matcha will be on repeat at the grill.

Coach For Men Eau De Parfum $122 See on Coach This Coach fragrance is more than suitable for all four seasons, and works from day into evening. We love how the EDP strikes a nice balance between clean and energetic, infused with vibrant citrus, pear, and nuances of cardamom and coriander.