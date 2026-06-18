12 Father's Day Gifts W Editors Are Eyeing This Year

Ever wish you could ask some cool, tapped-in people what they’re selecting for a present? You’re in luck. Below, ten W editors answer the question: what are you giving for Father’s Day?

For the father who appreciates fine craftsmanship and rare treasures, these cufflinks make a memorable gift. Made with Lapis and 22K gold, the Twin Lapis Cufflinks are linked together by a handmade chain. A meaningful gift he will use time and time again. Each pair is made to order, so be sure to order early! —Allia Alliata di Montereale, Style Director

I just love this for the father whose style is as effortless as the open road. The Chrome Hearts Forever Spacer Ring is a cool, edgy, but timeless staple. Crafted in sterling silver, it pairs that rugged refinement vibe with a dose of understated gravitas. —Maryam Lieberman, Contributing Beauty Editor

My husband, incredible father that he is, has been an enthusiastic supporter/participant in our son's evolving interests: watching construction vehicles, building model train tracks, collecting Pokémon, etc. The phases come and go. But Legos have been a constant for six years and counting, and I think this father-son duo is ready to take on Lego's toughest challenge yet: the Sagrada Família, the latest addition to the company's Architecture series and its largest-ever set at a whopping 12,060 pieces. Building it might take them a while, but Gaudí would have understood. —Sally Law Errico, Managing Editor

Growing up, my dad rode Harleys, but luckily, these days he’s transitioned to a much slower (and safer) Ural motorbike and sidecar, which he rides around town with the family dog. Still, the wind on the road gets biting, and I know he’d love a pair of these custom, handmade driving gloves from Italian company Opinari. Each pair is designed to your exact specifications, ensuring a comfortable fit for long drives—even when you’re only going 35mph. —Claire Valentine McCartney, Culture Editor

If your dad or father figure appreciates self-care but has no time for it, you can give him the gift of great skin with Skin Laundry’s Signature Laser Facial. It’s their most popular treatment for a reason—it’s quick, effective, and perfect for anyone who’s never dipped a toe into professional skincare. Using a medical-grade laser helps brighten skin, improve tone and texture, and leave dad looking refreshed (even if he insists he doesn’t need any pampering. Best of all, there’s no downtime, so he can fit this into his schedule and get back to business with a healthy glow. —Che Baez, Visuals Editor

If your dad is on his feet all day, this sneaker from Stockholm-based brand CQP brings vintage football inspiration into modern day with a sleek silhouette. Handmade in Portugal with luxurious Italian suede and soles, they’re as comfortable as they are stylish, thanks to multiple layers of cushioning and built-in arch support. Whether dad is dressing up his weekend uniform or looking for an everyday sneaker with a little personality, this pair is a step above the rest. —CB

An upstate trip at a cabin-style boutique hotel makes a great gift for the dad who rarely takes a vacation. Hopefully, they can finally relax. —Ashley Peña, Senior Designer

All the men in my life are constantly on the go, and the best gifts are often the ones that are reliably tried and true. Whether it’s a lazy Saturday afternoon or a jam-packed Monday morning, the Braun Series 9 Pro shaver is a great gift that elevates a quick, routine shave into a luxurious experience, so all the men in your life can step out the door feeling ready for the day. —Celeste Roh, Assistant Fashion Market Editor

Get ready in style for the Soccer World Cup in Mexico, Canada, and the USA. Catch the Willy Chavarria x Adidas collection before it sells out, so at least you will always look like a winner. —Tobias Holzmann, Design Director

For the cologne-averse dads, Hermès’s Eau d’orange verte body wash is the ideal low-commitment scent: fresh, subtle, and a little bougie without trying too hard. —Katie Connor, Executive Digital Director

My dad called me the other day to gleefully let me know that my mom permitted him to wear sneakers with his suit to a wedding they attended. Over the past five years or so, my dad has become a bit of a sneakerhead. When I was young, I recall my dad having approximately three pairs of shoes. Now, he has at least half a dozen sneakers alone. He’s constantly sending me styles he covets or thinks I should acquire for myself. He’s especially reverent for Onitsuka Tigers, and the store was his first stop on a recent trip to Japan. He told me the other day he wishes he had bought more pairs while abroad. So, purchasing another for him seems like the obvious choice. This pair is especially cool. The Onitsuka stripes look to be painted on, and the brand name is embroidered in Japanese Katakana characters. Despite his impressive collection, he has nothing like these, and I know he will be begging my mom to let him wear them to his next formal event. —Carolyn Twersky Winkler, Staff Writer

For a dad who’s always on the move, these compression socks are a thoughtful upgrade from the ones he may usually wear. They are made in Italy in partnership with one of the world's leading medical garment manufacturers. They help support healthy circulation, reduce leg fatigue, and promote recovery during long days of standing, sitting, or traveling. —AA