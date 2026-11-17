In 1961, when The Avengers debuted on British television, the sexy spy series gave rise to one of the most persistent style trends in modern history: fetish fashion. After Diana Rigg and Honor Blackman appeared in suburban living rooms wearing laced corsets, leather catsuits, and over-the-knee boots, dominatrix wear climbed out of the dungeon and into the closets of everyday women.

Clothing-centric kinks have likely been around since cavewomen started swathing themselves in animal hides, but many of the earliest recorded examples date to the Victorian era. In London, a trend for cinching one’s corset to the point of swoony near-asphyxiation was widespread. In 1887, the French psychologist Alfred Binet coined the term “sexual fetishism.” One famous case: “It’s said that Napoleon III had to have women wear black stockings,” says the fashion historian Valerie Steele, director of the Museum at F.I.T. and the author of Fetish: Fashion, Sex & Power. In the 1920s, Brits who got a thrill from doing it in rubber rainwear—a practice known as “macking”—formed the Mackintosh Society, one of the first-known fetish organizations.

Such clubs were hush-hush, but at least a few fetish fashionistas were openly marketing their designs. In early-1900s Paris, the wife-and-husband team Nativa and L. Richard founded Yva Richard, a line of metal bras, chastity belts, whips, and ball gags. The Nazi occupation in the 1940s put them out of business, along with their main competitor, Diana Slip, a boutique that employed the likes of Brassaï to photograph its fishnet thigh-highs and crack-revealing panties. But fetish culture reemerged after the war, with magazines such as Bizarre featuring S&M-inflected imagery.

In 1974, Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren rebranded their London boutique as Sex, introducing British teenagers to bondage pants. Around the same time, the photographer Helmut Newton was shooting fashion editorials in which, he later enthused, “the ladies look like whores and the whores look like ladies!”

The ’80s saw plenty of kink on the runways, with Thierry Mugler metal bustiers, Azzedine Alaïa bandage dresses, and Jean Paul Gaultier cone bras. Dominatrix chic came to a climax with the fall/winter 1992 Versace collection, which Anastasiia Fedorova—author of Second Skin: Inside the Worlds of Fetish, Kink, and Deviant Desire—considers “the most powerful intersection of fetish with fashion.” Titled “Miss S&M,” the show had top models in high-neck bodices, studded leather skirts, and buckles galore. “It was huge!” says Steele. “And the look has continued to reemerge every few years since.”

Ferragamo fall 2026 Getty Images Hermès fall 2026 Courtesy of Hermès Vaquera fall 2026 Getty Images Schiaparelli fall 2026 Courtesy of Schiaparelli Gucci fall 2026 Getty Images Saint Laurent fall 2026 Getty Images INFO 1/6

Most recently, in fact, at this fall’s collections. Hermès showed strict leather jumpsuits that, says Steele, “turn the wearer into kind of a visual phallus.” At Gucci and Schiaparelli, getups featured skin-revealing slashes. And at Vaquera, a scowling model wore an extremely low-rise black thong, from which emerged a bright green heart-shaped patch. Was it a merkin? The model’s own dyed and coiffed pubic hair? The beard of a tiny leprechaun? Whatever the case, the trend did not come off as shocking to Steele. “There’s a pendulum swing between sexy and less-sexy fashions, and fetish has come to be one of the key synonyms for sexy,” she says.

Back, too, are the same questions that preoccupied critics after “Miss S&M”: Are these looks degrading to women or empowering? “We’re past the naivete that it’s purely objectifying,” says Steele. As Fedorova points out—and as any dominatrix can tell you—being a sex object comes with its own brand of power. “Wearing something revealing can be a way of seizing control through sexual expression,” she says. “Especially in this moment of toxic masculinity, fetish-wear can be a form of armor.”

Runway, From left: Victor Virgile/Getty Images; Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images; Estrop/Getty Images; Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images; Courtesy of Hermès. Center: Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images.