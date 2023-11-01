Carat Tops: Fine Jewelry For Those Who Aren’t Too Precious
Paired with popcorn and placed upon a teacher’s desk, the season’s most dazzling necklaces, earrings, cocktail rings, and cuffs serve as a reminder that life’s most ordinary moments can feel like special occasions—if you just add sparkle.
Bulgari High Jewelry necklace.
Chanel High Jewelry bracelet.
Tiffany & Co. necklace.
Natalia Kozyreva wears a (from left) Gucci High Jewelry necklace; Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioielleria necklace.
Van Cleef & Arpels clip.
Dior Fine Jewelry necklace.
De Beers ring and earrings.
Kozyreva wears a Louis Vuitton High Jewelry ring and necklace.
Manicure by Anais Cordevant for Manucurist at ASG. Models: Julie Pradere and Natalia Kozyreva at Mademoiselle. Set design by Amy Stickland at Second Name Agency.
Produced by Alexandra Carney; Production coordinator: Hannah Kennedy; Photo assistants: Valentin Le Marc’h, Vincenzo Sassu; Digital Operator: Manon Clavelier; Fashion assistant: Emilie Carlach; Production assistant: Xiadani Michaud; Set assistant: Clementine Debray.