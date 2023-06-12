FROM THE MAGAZINE
Fine Jewelry For Every Part of Your World
Among gadgets and gizmos a-plenty, the season’s finest jewels are more enticing than ever.
Photographs by Chris Rhodes
Styled by Christina Holevas
Dior Fine Jewelry bracelet.
Van Cleef & Arpels necklace.
Graff necklace.
Louis Vuitton High Jewelry bracelet.
Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger brooch.
From top: Buccellati necklace; Messika Paris necklace.
Cartier High Jewelry necklace.
Chanel High Jewelry necklace.
From top: De Beers ring; Pasquale Bruni earring.
Produced by Webber; producer: Carly Hoff; on-set producer: Alice Bluer; photo assistant: Céline Bodin; fashion assistant: Amir La Sure; retouching: DTouch London.
Set design by Jeffrey Miller at 11th House Agency. Food styling by Eugene Jho at Plum Reps.