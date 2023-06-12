FROM THE MAGAZINE

Fine Jewelry For Every Part of Your World

Among gadgets and gizmos a-plenty, the season’s finest jewels are more enticing than ever.

Photographs by Chris Rhodes
Dior Fine Jewelry bracelet.
Dior Fine Jewelry bracelet.

Bulgari necklace.

Van Cleef & Arpels necklace.

Graff necklace.

1/2

Louis Vuitton High Jewelry bracelet.

Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger brooch.

1/2

From top: Buccellati necklace; Messika Paris necklace.

Cartier High Jewelry necklace.

1/2

Chanel High Jewelry necklace.

From top: De Beers ring; Pasquale Bruni earring.

1/2

Produced by Webber; producer: Carly Hoff; on-set producer: Alice Bluer; photo assistant: Céline Bodin; fashion assistant: Amir La Sure; retouching: DTouch London.

Set design by Jeffrey Miller at 11th House Agency. Food styling by Eugene Jho at Plum Reps.