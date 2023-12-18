ADD TO CART

Fine Jewelry Gifts for Those at the Top of Your List

Cartier High Jewelry necklace and ring; Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier shoes. Photographed by Charly Gosp.
They say the best gifts come in small packages, and we tend to agree. There’s something especially delightful about opening a tiny box and finding something major inside: a pair of long-admired earrings, a necklace with symbolic meaning, a ring to commemorate a major milestone—or just because. If there’s anyone on your holiday gift list who deserves something extra special this year, this jewelry edit is the perfect place to start your search for a sparkly something. Slip it into their stocking for an extra layer of surprise.

Fernando Jorge Stream Wave Band in Yellow Gold and Diamonds
$8,500
Bergdorf Goodman
Multi-Colored Gabrielle D'Estrees Earrings
$7,950
Marie Helen De Taillac
Precious Lace Vague
$27,500
Chopard
Possession Pendant
$14,100
Piaget
Bubble Hoop Earrings
$17,350
Unsaid
Brent Neale Diamond 'D' Bubble Letter Pendant Necklace
$2,850
Twist
Loop Ring
$5,030
Retrouvai
Sauer 18k Yellow Gold Small Brown Toadstool Pendant Necklace
$7,900
Moda Operandi
Yvonne Leon 9-Karat Yellow and White Gold Diamond Hoop Earrings
$2,030
Net-A-Porter
Stellar Letter Ring
$3,060
Alison Lou
Jenna Blake 18K Gold Turquoise Mariner Link Bracelet
$4,400
Moda Operandi
Mini Crescent Moon Inlay Pendant
$1,900
Sorellina
Jumbo Sloan Birthstone Bangle
Briony Raymond
Viltier Clique diamond & 18kt gold tennis necklace
$30,975
Matches
Limitless Loop Bracelet
$2,950
Platinum Born
Green Tourmaline and South Sea Pearl Unda Stud Earrings
$3,380
Prounis
Love Classic Fob Clip Chain Bracelet
$3,490
Foundrae