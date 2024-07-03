For this week’s Maxi Challenge, it’s giving family resemblance. At Dover Street Market London for the launch of Rick Owens’s spring 2025 collection on Tuesday, FKA Twigs turned up in the sort of beautiful, slightly grungy, possibly even post-apocalyptic drag that we’ve come to know her (and Rick) for. A sleeveless mini dress, over-the-knee boots and a grey bag that honestly refuses to be described with a fur scarf? There was something a bit Mad Max about it, all working perfectly with the singer’s hairstyle: in March, fresh off a magazine cover, her hairstylist Louis Souvestre shaved the front half of her head, leaving the back half fully intact. She’s worn that remaining hair in locs, and in an a pretty stunning updo. Though, last night she wore it somply straight. And while standing beside Michèle Lamy, the life and business partner of Owens, it definitely evoked a House of Owens vibe.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It makes sense: that’s kind of the whole point of inviting celebrities to attend your events wearing your clothes. You have the opportunity to create walking billboards of sorts. It gives the consumer more points of reference for how say, this indescribable bag might work in real life. A life that Lamy, who is a long time muse for Owens, lives daily. Her look was the more dramatic of the pair with large, exaggerated and inflated shoulders as well as fabric jutting out from the waist. She matched it with the brand’s uber popular Kiss platform boots.

All in for the cult of Rick.