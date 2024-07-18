ADD TO CART

Flip Flops That Go Beyond The Boardwalk

The laid back style is a fashion favorite this summer.

by Christina Holevas
Black designer flip flops with logo placed on top of a gray office storage locker.
Photographed by Joaquin Laguinge, styled by Jade Vallario
There’s nothing particularly new about the humble flip flop. If you’re a child of the ’90s like me, you probably remember busting out a pair of Rainbow sandals at summer camp, or a fresh set of Havaianas for a teenage trip to the beach. However, this summer there seems to be a fresh energy surrounding the classic shoe, an energy that feels more cool than camp. As with many popular trends, we probably have Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to thank for the resurgence of flip flops. Early champions of the style, they’ve been spotted wearing them in rare paparazzi shots and have unearthed chic takes on the style for The Row. Other brands and trend-conscious shoppers quickly followed suit, and now, flip flops have replaced last year’s chunkier fisherman sandals as the preferred footwear of the season. And they really are the perfect light summer shoe — elegant on a kitten heel with a simple dress, or serving as a cheeky, unexpected twist with a summer suit. Our favorites run the gamut from Ancient Greek’s PVC style to Balenciaga’s grommeted take. Shop them all right here.

Saionara Jelly
$185
Ancient Greek Sandals
City Flip Flop
$890
The Row
Morgan Flip Flop
$180
A.Emery
Logo Patch Wooded Platform Sandals
$475
$560
Coperni
Dante Thong Sandals
$275
Staud
Renee Flip Flops
$295
Aeyde
Jo Flip Flops
$300
Christopher Esber
Infradito Sandal
$895
Prada
Jessie Thong Sandal
$128
Reformation
The Flip Flop Heel
$470
Toteme
Shanti Thong Sandals
$995
Gianvito Rossi
Free Platform Flip Flops
$48
$90
Melissa
Cooper Flip Flops
$270
$450
Proenza Schouler
Ellis Thong Sandal
$206
$295
Vince
The Liliana
$95
$228
M.Gemi
V-Strap Flip Flip Mules
$320
Reike Nen
Cagole Flip Flops
$445
Balenciaga
Gabi Thong Sandal
$59.99
Madewell
Heeled Sandals
$190
COS