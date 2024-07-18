Flip Flops That Go Beyond The Boardwalk

There’s nothing particularly new about the humble flip flop. If you’re a child of the ’90s like me, you probably remember busting out a pair of Rainbow sandals at summer camp, or a fresh set of Havaianas for a teenage trip to the beach. However, this summer there seems to be a fresh energy surrounding the classic shoe, an energy that feels more cool than camp. As with many popular trends, we probably have Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to thank for the resurgence of flip flops. Early champions of the style, they’ve been spotted wearing them in rare paparazzi shots and have unearthed chic takes on the style for The Row. Other brands and trend-conscious shoppers quickly followed suit, and now, flip flops have replaced last year’s chunkier fisherman sandals as the preferred footwear of the season. And they really are the perfect light summer shoe — elegant on a kitten heel with a simple dress, or serving as a cheeky, unexpected twist with a summer suit. Our favorites run the gamut from Ancient Greek’s PVC style to Balenciaga’s grommeted take. Shop them all right here.