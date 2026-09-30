Forget day-to-night dressing, Florence Pugh is going from the office to the bedroom. The actor stepped out in New York City on Tuesday night wearing a look that combines two very disparate trends into one.

Pugh, who is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix adaptation of East of Eden, attended an event for the show at San Vicente in the West Village on September 29. The 30-year-old looked to her British roots and picked an ensemble from the London-based brand Erdem for the outing, specifically from Erdem Moralioglu’s fall/winter 2026 collection. The look in question was a set featuring a black satin bra and a matching skirt. The bottoms boasted a high-waisted panel rendered in the same embroidered satin as the top before continuing in a pleated wool that wrapped around Pugh’s waist.

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It’s the combination of the lingerie-adjacent top and the business-appropriate skirt that made this an interesting look. From the waist up, Pugh was giving blonde bombshell. On the bottom, though, she looked to be ready to argue her case in the boardroom. In reality, though, she was dressed for an evening of drink sipping and mingling at the private members club.

On the runway, this outfit was styled with both a blazer on top and a sheer turtleneck underneath, but Pugh opted to deny both of these options when she donned it. Instead, she accessorized the set very simply, with jewels, a satin Hunting Season bag, and a pair of black pumps.

Pugh in Erdem on September 27. Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This is actually the second time Pugh has worn Erdem while promoting East of Eden. She chose a white dress from the brand’s resort 2027 collection for another promotional event in New York earlier this week. In fact, Pugh has been wearing many British designers for the tour, specifically Vivienne Westwood. Though Pugh and her stylist have thrown in some Chloé, Rodarte, and Dior for good measure as well.

Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images

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