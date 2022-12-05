Florence Pugh Goes Full Boudoir on the Red Carpet

Florence Pugh loves a dramatic tulle moment. Earlier this year she wore a completely see-through dress made up of the fabric to attend Valentino’s fall 2022 couture show, and at the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling in Venice this past September she attended wearing another Valentino tulle gown. So, when the actress arrived to the 25th British Independent Film Awards on Sunday night, it was no surprise to see her draped in the sheer fabric.

Pugh arrived to the awards wearing a look from Rodarte’s fall/winter 2022 lookbook, a ballet-inspired collection modeled by some of the biggest women in media at the moment. Pugh specifically chose the first look, originally shown on Riverdale star Lili Reinhart. “This dress has been on our minds ever since we first saw her,” Pugh said of the dress on Instagram. The ensemble featured a baby pink slip dress with a high, lace-trimmed slit. A large rose covered the chest and a pink ruffled opera cape added some drama to the look. Strappy gold heels from Aquazurra and jewels from Tiffany & Co. completed the outfit and made Pugh look like an old Hollywood star who got rushed out of her dressing room just a tad too early and hit the runway in her chic dressing gown.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Pugh received two nominations at this year’s BIFAs, both for her new Netflix film, Wonder. The actress was recognized with a nomination for Best Lead Performance as well as with the rest of the cast for Best Ensemble Performance, though she didn’t take home either award on Sunday night.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images