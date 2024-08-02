Florence Pugh is doing West End theater style entirely on her own terms.

Last night, the British actress was spotted leaving Romeo & Juliet (the buzzy production in which her Marvel co-star Tom Holland plays Romeo) at the Duke of York’s theater in London. Instead of something like the professor-esque tailoring Dakota Johnson wore earlier this week, Pugh championed her signature bra-less look for the evening. She wore a plunging butter yellow maxi dress. The ankle-length piece featured a muted print and fabric that clung to the actress’s figure as she navigated her way out of the venue. Pugh accented her slip dress with a pair of lace-up sandal heels and a bold red pedicure. Her shoes were designed with slinky straps and a clear lucite heel.

Pugh finished off her theater outfit with a pendant necklace, sleek black shades, and a pair of dangling earrings. The actress rocked her signature bob cut and dewy, glass skin. Holland’s role in Romeo & Juliet has been receiving considerable praise from critics—and, some rather star-studded attendees since the play first debuted back earlier this spring.

Splash by Shutterstock

In May, Zendaya assumed the part of supportive girlfriend when she was spotted sneaking into the Duke of York’s theater to catch her boyfriend’s performance. The Challengers star slipped into an Elizabethan-inspired Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood gown. When Zendaya and Holland—who wore a black Prada sweater—were photographed leaving the theater, they looked like the modern embodiment of Romeo & Juliet.

On the other side of spectrum is Dakota Johnson who caught Jeremy O. Harris’s Slave Play on Tuesday. While the actress also wore all-black like Zendaya, her outfit exuded the casualness of an Oxford professor. She slipped into a Chanel blazer, baggy dress pants, and a pair of “ugly” chunky sneakers.

It’s fitting then that Pugh, one of the biggest current champions of the naked dress trend, would adapt her signature style to London’s West End. There’s something to be said for cloaking oneself in all-black à la Johnson and Zendaya to watch a London production, but there’s also power in standing out from the crowd like Pugh did last night.