From velvet vintage gowns to diaphanous stage capes, Florence Welch’s style is the epitome of Boho chic. Over the years, the Florence + the Machine frontwoman has developed a signature style identity—equal parts Pre-Raphaelite muse and Rock goddess—long before Boho fashion ever had a “Renaissance.” Whether barefoot on stage or gliding into a red carpet in floor-length, Alessandro Michele-designed Gucci and Valentino, Welch exudes an effortless glamour that feels both retro and otherworldly. And while the singer most certainly loves a free-flowing silhouette, she has no problems suiting up in tailoring or rocking tapered trousers on the stage. Like her music, her fashion choices are a true “Spectrum.”

Here, look through Florence Welch’s best style moments, from Coachella to the Met Gala.

2024: Valentino Show Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Welch supported Michele’s new gig at Valentino when she attended the designer’s debut runway show in this rainbow of a dress.

2024: Eras Tour TAS2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taylor Swift brought out Florence + the Machine as the special guest during one of the London stops of her Eras Tour.

2023: Kering Caring for Women Dinner Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Welch opted for a babydoll pink Gucci stunner with black trim to attend a 2023 Kering event.

2023: Sziget Festival Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images The singer looked otherworldly in ruffles at the Sziget Festival in Hungary.

2023: Gucci Show Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A mermaidcore moment at Gucci’s fall 2023 show.

2022: Billboard Music Awards MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP/Getty Images The singer took her sparkling Gucci gown to the next level by layering a sheer black body stocking underneath.

2021: LACMA Art + Film Gala Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Gucci, Welch looked straight out of a fairytale at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

2019: Met Gala Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The 2019 Met Gala’s “Camp” theme was perfect for Welch. She wore Gucci, of course.

2019: BRIT Awards Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Welch made lace look modest at the 2019 BRITs.

2017: Royal Academy Summer Exhibition Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images The singer paired her pink-and-black prairie dress with a red handbag and white heels.

2016: Lollapalooza Brazil Mauricio Santana/WireImage/Getty Images Boho ruffles are a staple of Welch’s stage style.

2016: Grammy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Welch tapped Gucci for her 2016 Grammys dress: a powder pink number with sequined embroidery and a trompe l’oeil bow around the waist.

2015: Glastonbury Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images While the performer favors big, billowing dresses on the stage, she can just as easily pull off something like this pussy bow blouse and tapered pants to dance around in.

2013: Grammy Awards Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer wore Riccardo Tisci-era Givenchy to the 2013 Grammys.

2013: Met Gala Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Welch dressed up for the “Punk” Met Gala to a tee in this fringed black ensemble.

2012: Met Gala Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tiered Alexander McQueen was the look of choice for Welch at the 2012 Met Gala.

2011: Grammy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At the Grammys in 2011, Welch donned a swan-themed dress from Givenchy.

2011: Met Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Welch’s signature red hair really popped against her Saint Laurent outfit at the 2011 Met Gala

2010: MTV Video Music Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Although Welch prefers free-fitting silhouettes, she embraced the body-con look at the 2010 MTV VMAs in Los Angeles.

2010: Coachella Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images For Florence + the Machine’s first (of multiple) Coachella performances in 2010, Welch wore metallic hot pants with a sheer cape and gold heels.

2009: BRIT Awards JMEnternational/Hulton Archive/Getty Images A lace mint dress was paired with black-and-white, Mary Jane-style shoes and layers of bangles in 2009.