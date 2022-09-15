From the very start of planning her label Foo and Foo’s first runway show, Elizabeth Hilfiger knew she had to do something big. She started with the location—and it certainly isn’t one showgoers are going to forget any time soon. The Los Angeles-based designer took over the sprawling Master Kitchen Supplies store on New York City’s Lower East Side, sending models down aisles lined with industrial cooking supplies and pots and pans. “I wanted something utilitarian because the clothes are very relatable,” Hilfiger says of her logo-heavy workwear, which this season features Techniche materials typically worn by Olympians and construction workers to ward off heat. (“I hate being hot—I just become a raging bitch,” the designer quips of what prompted the collab.) Attendees included Daphne Guinness and Tommy Hilfiger (who, as you may have guessed, happens to be her father). Jordan Barrett and Stella Maxwell also came through, but the most notable model by far was Bella Hadid, who gave a sneak peek at the collection by showing up to the venue dressed in Foo and Foo from head to toe. Here, Hilfiger takes us behind the scenes with models like Georgia May Jagger and Aaron Philip—in her own words.

Photo by Elizabeth Hilfiger Models waiting after HMU to get dressed. They’re friends of mine and all skaters, so we were all having a laugh saying, “birds of a feather stick together.” Tenzin had his feet up and looked like a little bird.

Photo by Elizabeth Hilfiger Aaron dressing in Ash's store. She loved the tie and really wanted to wear it. It made the look so much better. I loved letting the models pick pieces to wear together.

Photo by Elizabeth Hilfiger I made gifts for all the models that say “I walked in the Foo and Foo show and all I got was this lousy garment.” I chose a bunch of pieces back in L.A. and Anton and I sewed these labels in random places.

Photo by Elizabeth Hilfiger I captured this moment before the show when we were getting some BTS. I love Donta so much, we were having so much fun and he was the vibe master. This is him dancing on the street.

Photo by Elizabeth Hilfiger Simona in the lineup being hilarious as usual. I forget what was going on, but this is one of many photos of her looking cute as heck in the little bunny ears.

Photo by Elizabeth Hilfiger In the makeup tests, I tried all the Simihaze products; I couldn’t wait to get my makeup done by Tracy. Here, I’m trying to take a selfie while wearing Sun Flush. It’s my fave shade and makes me look like I’ve just had a successful day at the beach tanning.

Photo by Elizabeth Hilfiger Bella after the show. I’m so excited she made it. We pulled this look from the show and sent it to her that morning. She looks so awesome—huge slay. All blue is actually my favorite thing to wear. I’ve only had one bad day wearing all blue.

Photo by Elizabeth Hilfiger Georgia May and my boyfriend with our dogs after the show, wearing my favorite looks.

Photo by Elizabeth Hilfiger Me and the skater boys after the show. I’m so happy they all came out to the Big Ash pop-up we had after.

Photo by Elizabeth Hilfiger Quen and Aaron vibing. We had some post-show celebratory drinks with everyone alongside our pop-up at Big Ash.

Photo by Elizabeth Hilfiger Me and the Foo team. None of this would be possible without these people. I’m so happy with what we pulled off. And we’re all very tired.

Photo by Elizabeth Hilfiger After a short nap break, we had a dinner at The Standard Grill. It was nice to continue the vibe and keep celebrating.

Photo by Elizabeth Hilfiger Georgia May at the after party looking like an angel, which she is. She’s such a great friend and has been so supportive since I first launched the brand.