In its heyday, Friends helped set the standard for New York City-centric sitcoms, primetime comedy, and even trendy haircuts. In the years since its finale, it’s become a cultural touchstone—but its impact in the realm of fashion shouldn’t be overlooked. From Rachel Green’s Cher Horowitz-esque plaid skirt and white turtleneck to Joey Tribbiani wearing every piece of clothing his roommate Chandler Bing owned, memorable style moments from the show have become ‘90s aesthetic canon. But the stars of the show didn’t just make an impact on screen—their looks on red carpets, at Hollywood events, and on the streets were encapsulated the minimalist, grunge-adjacent, and simply chic style of the decade. Before watching the Friends reunion on HBO Max, which premieres today, browse through some of the best looks Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc wore during their peak era.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, 1999 Photo by DAN CALLISTER Online USA, Inc. Remember handkerchiefs as tops and Matrix-inspired pleather?

A Still From Friends, 1999 Photo by NBC A touch of grunge, a dash of the Gap, and plenty of hair gel.

New York Film Critics Circle Awards, 1999 Photo by Evan Agostini/Liaison Lisa Kudrow, who played the lovable space cadet Phoebe Buffay attends the 64th awards show in New York City wearing a totally 1990s take on the Little Black Dress: boatneck neckline and below-the-knee hem included.

A Still From Friends, 1999 Photo by NBC From the scalloped hem on Rachel’s suit jacket to Joey’s Banana Republic-style pullover, these looks scream ‘90s.

A Still From Friends, 1999 Photo by NBC A grown-out “Rachel,” but a “Rachel” nonetheless.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, 1999 Photo by Getty Images Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry’s suits are fairy timeless—but their spiky, gelled-up hairdos are ‘90s if we’ve ever seen it.

A Still From Friends, 1999 Photo by Getty Chokers and floral hair barrettes were Phoebe’s sartorial bread and butter on the show. And Chandler always loved a vest.

The Hotel Crillon in Paris, 1998 Photo by Newsmakers Jennifer Aniston had just begun dating ex-husband Brad Pitt at the time this photo was taken.

Ever After Premiere, 1998 Photo by Online USA Courteney Cox and her ex-husband David Arquette walk the red carpet in Hollywood.

VH1 Divas Live, 1998 Photo by Getty Floor-length maxi skirts and slinky sandals were key trends from the decade.

Friends Thanksgiving Episode, 1998 Photo by Online USA Technically these are looks from the 1980s—David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry are dressed in Miami Vice style suits as part of a flashback on the show. But the colorblocks and gelled hair are wholly of the ‘90s aesthetic.

Scream 2 Premiere, 1997 Photo by Online USA Courteney Cox wears crimson crushed velvet and a matching shacket to the red carpet premiere of her seminal slasher movie.

Beverly Hills, 1997 Photo by Online USA Two more versions of the LBD.

The Object of My Affection Premiere, 1998 Photo by Online USA Lisa Kudrow perfects the Laura Ashley look.

Fools Rush In Premiere, 1997 Photo by Online USA Matthew Perry and co-star Courteney Cox, who played longtime love interests Monica and Chandler on Friends, attend Perry’s film premiere in Los Angeles.

Courteney Cox, 1997 Photo by Online USA In this press photo for the show, Cox wears a staple frock from the ‘90s, with mock bra straps and a delicate floral pattern.

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Jennifer Aniston, 1997 Photo by Online USA The best part of this promotional photograph? Cox tugging at Kudrow’s necklace pendant.

The Fire and Ice Ball, 1997 Photo by Online USA Lisa Kudrow’s Empire waist, Courteney Cox’s version of a one-shoulder dress, and Jennifer Aniston’s reference to the WB show Charmed is the stuff of 1990s dreams.

The “Friends Helping Friends” Event, 1997 Photo by Online USA Pretty sure we saw this sequin sweater set, box-toe shoe combo at every bat mitzvah and wedding back in the day.

Romeo and Juliet Premiere, 1996 Photo by Online USA We love the wide lapels on David Schwimmer’s oversize jacket.

Jennifer Aniston, 1996 Photo by Online USA The Rachel haircut in all its glory.

Ed Premiere, 1996 Photo by Online USA Matthew Perry takes a leaf out of his character Chandler’s book with this button-down vest and white tee pairing.

The 10th Annual Comedy Awards, 1996 Photo by Online USA The blown-out bangs! The sheer tights! Matthew Perry still can’t seem to stay away from excess gel.

Ed Premiere, 1996 Photo by Online USA The queen of baby tees, light-wash jeans, and colored sunglasses makes an appearance on the red carpet in Los Angeles.

A Still From Friends, 1996 Photo by NBC Ross and Rachel wear matching Levi’s.

On the Set of Friends, 1996 Photo by NBC Who could forget Tom Selleck as Monica’s boyfriend, Richard?

On the Set of Friends, 1996 Photo by Online USA Courteney Cox, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Jennifer Aniston film the episode “The One After the Super Bowl,” which did actually air following that year’s Super Bowl.