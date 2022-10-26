FROM THE MAGAZINE

Welcome to the Fun House

Fall’s most intriguing accessories are guaranteed to liven up any room.

Photographs by Charly Gosp
Loewe sandal.
Loewe sandal.
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello sandal.
Miu Miu bag.
Gucci boot.
Balenciaga bag.
Hermès bag.
Prada bag.
Marni wedges.
Schiaparelli Haute Couture bag.
Chanel shoes.
Sittings editor: Morgane Camille Nicolas. Set design by Félix Gesnouin at Total Management.

