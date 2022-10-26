FROM THE MAGAZINE
Welcome to the Fun House
Fall’s most intriguing accessories are guaranteed to liven up any room.
Photographs by Charly Gosp
Styled by Christina Holevas
Loewe sandal.
1/2
1/2
1/2
1/2
Sittings editor: Morgane Camille Nicolas. Set design by Félix Gesnouin at Total Management.
Produced by 360PM at M+A Group; producer: Jocelyn Rummler; Production Coordinator: Pauline Cornet; Photo Assistants: Roy Borgez Lopez, Drew Elliott; Digital Technician: Romain Courtois; Retouching: Thomas Boyer; Fashion Assistant: Julianne Courtois; Production Assistant: Julien Goniche; Set Assistant: Carole Landriot.