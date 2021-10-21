Gemma Chan’s Red Carpet Style Has Been Flawless From the Beginning

Gemma Chan has been a red carpet fixture across the pond for years. The British-Chinese actress is beloved for her sensational style, and her consistency is particularly exceptional: going back to the beginning of her career in 2006, Chan has been polished and flawless from the get-go. She graduated from Oxford with a degree in law, and famously turned down a solicitor’s apprenticeship at a law firm in order to pursue acting. Roles in iconic British TV shows like Doctor Who, Sherlock, and The IT Crowd gave way to coveted film roles in Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit. Along the way, Chan shut down the red carpet with her immaculate glamour. But it wasn’t until her performance in 2018’s hit movie Crazy Rich Asians as Astrid Leong-Teo, the fashionable entrepreneur whose supreme aesthetics are eclipsed only by her kind heart, that audiences worldwide fell in love with the star.

Nowadays, red carpets and fashion shows aren’t complete without Chan’s magnetic presence. Whether she’s wearing a minimal column dress or billowing, architectural Louis Vuitton gown at the premiere of Marvels’ Eternals, she’s the picture of perfection. Click through to see her red carpet evolution as her starlight has grown, but take note of how she’s always looked ready for the drama success she’s found in Hollywood.

2021: Marvel Studios' Eternals Los Angeles Premiere Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images. Chan stunned in this Louis Vuitton gown at the Eternals premiere in October 2021. The cape is constructed entirely of feathers, while the delicate lace skirt recalls the gentle spirit of her character, Sersi.

2021: Louis Vuitton Spring 2022 Fashion Show Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images. At Paris Fashion Week in October 2021, Chan attended the Louis Vuitton show in an outfit from the atelier; this all-leather look by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière shows off his love of modular, geometric shapes.

2021: Met Gala Photo: John Shearer/WireImage. At the 2021 Met Gala (held in September 2021 due to pandemic), Chan wore this sculptural custom piece by Singaporean-American designer Prabal Gurung. The dragon design was sourced from a Qing dynasty-era Chinese textile—which dates back to around the 1660s.

2021: Cannes Film Festival Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage. One of Chan’s most lavish looks to date, this sequined Oscar de la Renta gown stopped us all in our tracks at the OSS 117: From Africa With Love screening.

2021: Cannes Film Festival Photo: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images. Chan loves Valentino, and at the Cannes screening of Les Intranquilles (The Restless), this two-piece kept her cool in the hot Italian summer.

2019: Met Gala Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images. Gemma Chan arrived at the 2019 Met Gala as the date of designer Tom Ford, wearing one of his signature exquisite column dresses. She’s an absolute vision on the pink carpet with the squared cape and dramatic silver headpiece, which was inspired by one worn by Elizabeth Taylor in the 1960s.

2019: China Fashion Gala Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images. Chan honored Chinese fashion designers in this eye-catching silver gown by Mark Gong in May 2019.

2019: The IMDb Show Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb. Even her casual style is meticulous, as seen in this March 2019 photo. She’s wearing Awake Mode with Adidas sneakers for cool comfort.

2019: Marvel Studios Captain Marvel Premiere Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images. Another breathtaking look, this time in iridescent Ralph and Russo for the March 2019 premiere of Captain Marvel in Hollywood.

2019: Vanity Fair Oscars After Party Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images. Chan continued her love affair with silver in this Tom Ford gown, dripping with sequins and a tiny clutch at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

2019: Academy Awards Without a doubt, Chan was one of the best-dressed at the Academy Awards in February 2019; her pink tiered gown by Valentino famously had pockets, a detail cheered on by every woman on the planet.

2019: Independent Spirit Awards Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images. At the ISP Awards in February 2019, Chan wore this bi-colored Miu Miu dress that was fit for a princess.

2019: Screen Actors’ Guild Awards Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner. Chan loves a dramatic train, as evidenced by this soft pink Oscar de la Renta dress in January 2019.

2019: National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala Photo: Dipasupil/Getty Images for National Board of Review. The midi shift dress silhouette was made for Chan—here, she’s wearing Erdem as Crazy Rich Asians accepted a NBR Film award.

2019: Golden Globe Awards Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images. This is what red carpet moments are made of. Chan’s sumptuous navy blue halter gown by Valentino was as bold as it was beautiful.

2019: BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images. Still hitting the red carpet circuit for Crazy Rich Asians, Chan’s gingham Prabal Gurung dress is contemporary and fun.

2018: Mary, Queen of Scots Premiere Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images. Naturally, the December 2018 premiere of Mary, Queen of Scots necessitated a gown fit for a royal, and Chan nailed it in Miu Miu.

2018: Crazy Rich Asians Premiere Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images. Crazy Rich Asians was a breakthrough for Asian actors, screenwriters, and audiences. For the September 2018 London premiere, Chan wore this tulle floral Simone Rocha piece; Rocha is Irish and Chinese.

2018: Crazy Rich Asians Premiere in Hollywood Photo: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images. Astrid herself would have loved this Art Deco-inspired Oscar de la Renta dress.

2016: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Premiere Photo: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage. Chan adores a long-sleeve silhouette, as seen at the November 2016 premiere of Fantastic Beasts.

2016: Vogue 100 Festival Photo: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage. Tea-length perfection in May 2016.

2016: EE British Film Academy Awards Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage. At the EE British Film Academy Awards in 2016, Chan’s red carpet prowess is coming into its own, as she dazzles in this metallic gown.

2014: London Evening Standard Theatre Awards Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage. This photo may be from November 2014, but Chan’s style star power is evident here in this black and blue dress, accented with strappy heels and a tiny clutch.

2013: Investec Derby Festival Photo: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images for Investec. In June 2013, Chan was the face of the Investec Derby Festival, and as is customary, she wore an architectural fascinator to host the event.

2012: Britain Comedy Awards Photo: Danny Martindale/WireImage. Chan is impeccable in this yellow midi dress at the December 2012 Britian Comedy Awards.