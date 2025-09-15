They say opposites attract—and Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are dressing to prove that point. Last night, the couple stepped out for a date night during the tail end of New York Fashion Week in clashing couples looks that still spoke the same style language.

Hadid arrived at Baz Luhrmann’s East Village bar, Monsieur, in an elevated take on your grandma’s quilt. The model chose a patchwork number from Miu Miu, which stood out in contrast to her boyfriend’s simple navy and black ‘fit. Hadid’s maxi dress featured dozens of brightly colored and patterned squares sewn together and ties along the sides that danced as the model made her way into the venue. Adding to Hadid’s colorful ensemble were strappy metallic sandals and a charm-laden handbag, both by Miu Miu. She finished everything off with a flipped lob (long bob), glowing skin, and drop earrings.

Cooper, meanwhile, allowed Hadid’s outfit to pop even more with his choice of monochrome. The actor wore a casual button-front shirt from Louis Vuitton that he paired with flowing trousers and suede boots.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid and Cooper, who have been an item since October 2023, appear to favor a bit of contrast—and coordination—every now and then. In April, they stepped out for date night in sleek complementary ensembles. Hadid wore a fitted Schiaparelli corset and leather trousers while Cooper stayed casual in black pants and a Philadelphia Eagles bomber jacket.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Although some couples take matching fashion quite seriously, Hadid and Cooper appear quite relaxed. Some days, they’ll coordinate in his-and-hers jeans. Other nights, like yesterday evening, they’ll allow the other to shine. It’s a fashion mantra that’s likely working well for the couple—insiders recently said that “They’re on the same page about what they want long-term, and they’re letting it happen naturally.”