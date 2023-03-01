Gigi Hadid Wears Colorful Ombre Dress For Some Late Winter Vibrancy
She had a few outfit changes in one day.
Gigi Hadid is currently promoting debut as host on Netflix’s fashion competition show Next in Fashion, and on Tuesday she cycled through a number of looks for a big day of press. One of her most eye-catching ensembles was a long-sleeved ombre print dress in dark red, bright orange, warm yellow, soft peach, new leaf green, and royal blue all resembling a sunet on some faraway beach. The look featured a mock turtleneck and a long skirt that the model lifted as she walked, revealing her reddish brown leather boots with thick square heels.
She wore minimal accessories, some gold hoop earrings and tiny gold rings, and had her blonde hair swept up in a messy ponytail. She was wearing pale pink eyeshadow and a bright red lip.
Earlier in the morning, Hadid chose an opposite tone, suiting up in all-white. She wore an oversized ivory blazer, tiny shorts, a turtleneck, and solid white tights under ballet flats with a strap around her ankle. She was wearing oval sunglasses with white frames and black lenses and a pair of pearl drop earrings. Her hair was blown out and left down her back.
Later that night, she made an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon wearing a look by Alexandre Vauthier from their SS23 Couture. The two-piece suit was composed of skin-tight leather pants with pointed toe boots in slate grey and a hooded jacket with extra wide shoulders and a waist cinching belt.
On Monday, Hadid was photographed in a stunning Alexander McQueen gown from the spring/summer 2023 collection, another white look with a buckled tank top under sculptural gathered fabric that opened like a flower around her shoulders. The skirt gathered around her thighs, forming a mini skirt with a short train, and she wore flittering red pointed-toe heels that matched the abstract flower pattern across her torso.