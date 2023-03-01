Gigi Hadid is currently promoting debut as host on Netflix’s fashion competition show Next in Fashion, and on Tuesday she cycled through a number of looks for a big day of press. One of her most eye-catching ensembles was a long-sleeved ombre print dress in dark red, bright orange, warm yellow, soft peach, new leaf green, and royal blue all resembling a sunet on some faraway beach. The look featured a mock turtleneck and a long skirt that the model lifted as she walked, revealing her reddish brown leather boots with thick square heels.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She wore minimal accessories, some gold hoop earrings and tiny gold rings, and had her blonde hair swept up in a messy ponytail. She was wearing pale pink eyeshadow and a bright red lip.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Earlier in the morning, Hadid chose an opposite tone, suiting up in all-white. She wore an oversized ivory blazer, tiny shorts, a turtleneck, and solid white tights under ballet flats with a strap around her ankle. She was wearing oval sunglasses with white frames and black lenses and a pair of pearl drop earrings. Her hair was blown out and left down her back.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Later that night, she made an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon wearing a look by Alexandre Vauthier from their SS23 Couture. The two-piece suit was composed of skin-tight leather pants with pointed toe boots in slate grey and a hooded jacket with extra wide shoulders and a waist cinching belt.

On Monday, Hadid was photographed in a stunning Alexander McQueen gown from the spring/summer 2023 collection, another white look with a buckled tank top under sculptural gathered fabric that opened like a flower around her shoulders. The skirt gathered around her thighs, forming a mini skirt with a short train, and she wore flittering red pointed-toe heels that matched the abstract flower pattern across her torso.